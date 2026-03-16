Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Match Prediction
MID
65%
Chance of Winning
WOR
35%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground
Facts:
- Middlesex Women are on the cusp of creating history, having won all eight matches so far.
- Worcestershire have been a tad inconsistent with four wins and as many losses this season.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance of Winning
Worcestershire Rapids have not been consistent enough this season. They have won and lost four matches each after eight outings and are placed fifth in the points table at the moment. They will face the unbeaten Middlesex side in their final game of the One-Day Cup League 2 season and should play their best cricket in all aspects of the game to beat such an in-form side in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Middlesex are coming into this game after decimating Sussex Sharks in this clash by 179 runs. They have won all eight matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2 and have been clinical in all their wins. Middlesex Women would be eager to create history by winning all matches of the season and have a great chance to do so looking at their opponents.
- Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 35%
- Middlesex’s chances of winning - 65%
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Issy Routledge opened the innings for Middlesex Women in the previous game and smashed 95 runs off 114 balls with nine fours. Overall, she has scored 200 runs so far in six matches this season at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 79.36 with a half-century to her credit. Routledge is likely to open the innings again for the table toppers and can be backed to score 50 runs at least.
Gwen Davies might have mustered only two runs in the last game for Worcestershire Rapids. But she is an opener and can turn the match around with her batting. Davies has scored 220 runs in eight matches so far at an average of 27.5 with two half-centuries to her name. Davies can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game, especially if the Rapids bat second.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Match Toss Prediction
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood has hosted only one game this season so far. Middlesex skittled Derbyshire for just 76 runs in that clash and won by eight wickets. However, the pitch is expected to be good enough for a score around 250-270. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first, looking at the result of the previous match played at the venue.
Weather Report
The weather forecast in Northwood on Saturday (August 30) for the match between Middlesex and Worcestershire is not great. At 9 AM local time, the sun will be out, but dark clouds will soon appear over the stadium and there is a 35% chance of rain around 3 PM local time. The fans might not get to witness a full game while the temperature during the match is likely to be around 17 Degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Women News & Player List
Worcestershire Women Player List
Clare Boycott (c), Gwen Davies, Ruby Davis, Poppy Davies, Liv Gough (wk), Caitlin Baker-Smith, Hannah Hardwick, Chloe Hill, Amy Wheeler, Jess Beach, Flora Bertwistle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gwen Davies
|
Batter
|
Clare Boycott (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Ruby Davis
|
Batter
|
Poppy Davies
|
Batter
|
Liv Gough
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Caitlin Baker-Smith
|
All-Rounder
|
Hannah Hardwick
|
All-Rounder
|
Chloe Hill
|
All-Rounder
|
Amy Wheeler
|
Bowler
|
Jess Beach
|
Bowler
|
Flora Bertwistle
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Women Team Form
Worcestershire have been inconsistent in the One-Day Cup this season, winning four and losing as many matches in eight outings so far.
Middlesex Women News & Player List
Middlesex Women Player List
Issy Routledge, Artemis Downer, Mia Rogers, Saskia Horley (c), Riva Pindoria, Olivia Kibler (wk), Sonali Patel, Anaya Patel, Hannah Davis, Lauren Turner, Layla Judge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Artemis Downer
|
Batter
|
Issy Routledge
|
Batter
|
Mia Rogers
|
Batter
|
Saskia Horley (C)
|
Batter
|
Riva Pindoria
|
Batter
|
Oliver Kibler
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sonali Patel
|
All-Rounder
|
Anaya Patel
|
All-Rounder
|
Hannah Davis
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Turner
|
Bowler
|
Layla Judge
|
Bowler
Middlesex Women Team Form
Middlesex Women are in fantastic form in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season, winning all eight matches they’ve played so far.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Head to Head
Worcestershire and Middlesex Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds
Middlesex Women to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire Women
There is no doubt that the Middlesex Women openers will perform better than their Worcestershire counterparts. Such has been their form this season that their every move is turning gold. Artemis Downer and Issy Routledge opened together for the first time and added 181 runs in the previous game. On the contrary, the Worcestershire openers could only add four runs. Hence, Middlesex Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire in this game.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women
List a
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Worcestershire Rapids
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters
Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s top batter
Even though Worcestershire Rapids were bundled out for just 116 runs in the previous game, their skipper carried the bat. Clare Boycott opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 55 runs off 75 balls with nine fours to her credit. This season, she has been their top run-scorer too with 394 runs in seven matches at an average of 65.66, having registered three fifties and one century so far. Looking at her great form, Boycott will have to step up at any cost and become the top batter yet again if her team is to compete with Middlesex.
Artemis Downer to be Middlesex Women's top batter
Artemis Downer is coming into this game on the back of a brilliant 81-run knock in the previous outing. Overall, she has amassed 276 runs in just five matches so far at an average of 92 with a fifty and a hundred each. She opens the innings and can take the game away from the opposition with her calm batting display. Hence, Downer can become the top batter for the table-toppers in this game.
Middlesex Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers
Jess Beach to be Worcestershire Women’s top bowler
Jess Beach couldn’t break the opening stand against Glamorgan in the last game. But she is the leading wicket-taker for the Rapids this season, having picked up 14 scalps so far at an average of 15.35 and an economy of 4. She has already bowled more than 53 overs in the One-Day Cup League 2 in 2025 and has conceded only 215 runs while delivering five maiden overs. Hence, Jess Beach is expected to be the top bowler for Worcestershire Rapids.
Hannah Davis to be Middlesex Women's top bowler
Hannah Davis was brilliant with the ball in the last game, conceding only 20 runs in her 10 overs and picking up two wickets. This season, she has been among the best bowlers for Middlesex, having picked up 10 wickets after sending down almost 39 overs at an average of 13 and an economy of 3.36. Davis has conceded only 130 runs and delivered five maiden overs as well. Hence, Hannah Davis can be expected to become the top bowler for Middlesex.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Middlesex Women
- Worcestershire Women to win - 3.33 (Parimatch
- Middlesex Women to win - 1.28 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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