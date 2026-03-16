Facts: Sussex Sharks have been inconsistent this season with three wins and as many losses so far

Northamptonshire Women have won five matches so far in six outings this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharma have not had a great season thus far. They have won and lost three matches each in six outings. But the Sharks are coming into this game on the back of a win over Leicestershire. They are in sixth place at the moment in the points table and will be keen on climbing up with a win in this game.

As for Northamptonshire Steelbacks, they are placed third in the table and are one of the in-form teams in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have so far played six matches and won five while losing only one. The Steelbacks will be looking continue their winning momentum but cannot afford to take the Sharks lightly at any cost.

Sussex Sharks’ chances of winning - 40%

Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 60%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ava Lee was one of the better bowlers for Sussex in the game against Leicestershire as they defended 272 runs successfully. Lee returned with figures of 3/41 in her 10 overs and kept a leash on the run-scoring during her spell. She will be key for Sussex yet again if they are to register their second consecutive win this season. Lee can be expected to pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Anisha Patel was at her best with the ball against Kent and was key to getting the opposition skittled for just 163 runs. She returned with the figures of 2/26 in her 6.4 overs and also delivered a maiden as well. Anisha is a brilliant spinner and will be crucial for Northamptonshire in the middle overs. She can be expected to pick up two to three wickets in this game against Sussex.

Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Match Toss Prediction

Denton Road in Horton is hosting a One-Day Cup game for the first time this season. With this being the first match of the season at the venue, the surface is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Also, the behaviour of the pitch will be unknown to teams and hence, they might prefer to opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Horton is set to be clear on Sunday (August 17) for the match between Sussex Sharks and Northamptonshire Women. Sun will be brimming on both teams right through the match and the temperature is expected to be around 27 Degrees Celsius. The fans will certainly get to witness 100 overs of action.

Sussex Sharks Women News & Player List

Sussex Sharks Women Player List

Izzy Collis, Daisy Mullan, Rachel King, Nancy Harman, Chiara Green (c), Mollie Adams (wk), Phoebe Wilkinson, Ava Lee, Talitha Stanley, Lottie Curling, Anna Buckle

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicketkeeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Nancy Harman All-Rounder Rachel King Batter Chiara Green Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Ava Lee Bowler Talitha Stanley Bowler Lottie Curling Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler

Sussex Sharks Women Team Form

Sussex Sharks have not played their best cricket yet this season and have been largely inconsistent winning and losing three matches each so far.

Northamptonshire Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Women Player List

Amelia Kemp, Chloe Hill (wk), Michaela Kirk, Beth Ascott, Gemma Marriott, May Drinkell, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Anisha Patel (c), Emily Carpenter

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kemp Batter Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Michaela Kirk Batter Beth Ascott All-Rounder Gemma Marriott All-Rounder May Drinkell All-Rounder Lenny Sims Wicketkeeper Mabel Reid All-Rounder Ella Phillips Bowler Anisha Patel (C) Bowler Emily Carpenter Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Women have been playing some brilliant cricket this season and are sitting in third place in the table with five wins from six matches.

Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Head to Head

Sussex Sharks and Northamptonshire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Sharks Women to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Women

Amelia Kemp and Chloe Hill opened the innings for Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the previous game and added 35 runs for the first wicket. Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams will be confident of adding runs as openers in this game for Sussex after stitching 65 runs together. However, the duo will face a good bowling attack in this game and will have to be careful while scoring runs. Hence, Sussex Sharks are expected to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Women in this game.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Mollie Adams to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top batter

Mollie Adams continues to be the top run-scorer for Sussex Sharks in this season of One-Day Cup League 2. She has played six matches so far and amassed 244 runs at an average of 48.8 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. Her best score this season is 104* and she opens the innings as well which gives her a chance to go big in almost every game. Mollie will be massive for Sussex in this game at the top of the order and she is expected to be the top batter for her team.

Michaela Kirk to be Northamptonshire Women's top batter

Michaela Kirk is the leading run-getter of the season for Northamptonshire Steebacks this year. She bats at number three and has so far amassed 349 runs at an impeccable average of 116.33 and a strike rate of 87.9 with a century and two fifties to her credit. Kirk will be keen on continuing in the same vein with the bat and hence, she is expected to be the top batter for Northamptonshire in the game against Sussex Sharks.

Northamptonshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Chiara Green to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top bowler

Chiara Green is in great form with the ball and is coming into this game after picking up three wickets in the previous game. She is the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex Sharks this season, having accounted for seven scalps at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 34.28. Green’s spell will be crucial once again for Sussex and she also has a chance to become the leading wicket-taker for her side. Hence, Green can be backed to become the best bowler for Sussex.

Ella Phillips to be Northamptonshire Women's top bowler

Ella Phillips has arguably been the best bowler of the season for Northamptonshire Steelbacks. She has sent down 327 deliveries so far and has conceded only 140 runs while picking 12 wickets at an average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 27.25. Her economy rate of 2.56 is also the best among all the Northamptonshire bowlers. Hence, Phillips is expected to be the best bowler for her side in this game.