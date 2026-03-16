Facts: Northamptonshire Steelbacks are in good form this season with six wins in seven matches so far.

Yorkshire are placed fourth in the table with four wins and three losses in seven matches.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women are coming into this game after registering a stunning 150-run win over Gloucestershire. Overall, they are in fourth place with four wins and three losses so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season. Yorkshire have been a tad inconsistent but they will be looking to continue their winning run. For that to happen, they will have to beat the strong Northamptonshire side.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Steelbacks defended 171 runs in their previous game against Sussex, winning by 57 runs. They are in great form this season, winning six out of seven matches so far and are placed in the second in the points table. However, they cannot take Yorkshire lightly as they also won their previous game by 150 runs.

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 45%

Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 55%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Northamptonshire Women skipper Anisha Patel bowled superbly in the previous game against Sussex, leading the way for her side to defend 171 runs. She returned with figures of 3/19 in her six overs after introducing herself into the attack as the fifth bowler. Overall, Anisha is the second highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire, with 14 scalps to her name at an average of 9.92 and an economy of 3.11. Hence, she can be expected to pick at least three wickets in this game.

Olivia Thomas was the best bowler for Yorkshire in the previous game against Gloucestershire. She picked up three wickets for just 30 runs in her eight overs and also bowled a maiden. Overall, she has picked up 10 wickets so far at an average of 13.6 and an economy of 3.67. Hence, she can be expected to continue in the same vein with the ball and pick up at least 2 wickets in this game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton has hosted two matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2. Both have turned out to be low-scoring affairs with the first innings scores reading 161 and 144. 161 runs were defended while 144 runs were chased down. Looking at the behaviour of the surface in the first two matches, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl with an aim to restrict the opposition to under 200 runs.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Northampton is set to be clear on Sunday (August 17) for the match between Northamptonshire Women and Yorkshire Women. Sun will be out in its best possible way for the entire duration of the match. The temperature is expected to be around 26-27 Degrees Celsius during the match with no chance of rain whatsoever. The fans will certainly get to witness 100 overs of action.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Amelia Oliver, Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Maddie Ward (c) (wk), Ami Campbell, Olivia Thomas, Ines Blackwell, Ria Fackrell, Jess Woolston, Claudie Cooper, Hannah Rainey

Predicted Playing XI

Erin Thomas Batter Amelia Olivier Wicketkeeper Rebecca Duckworth Batter Maddie Ward (C) Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Ria Fackrell All-Rounder Ines Blackwell Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire have not been consistent this season, having won four and losing three matches so far in the outing.

Northamptonshire Women News & Player List

Northamptonshire Women Player List

Amelia Kemp, Chloe Hill (wk), Michaela Kirk, May Drinkell, Gemma Marriott, Katherine Speed, Bella Howarth, Alicia Presland, Ella Phillips, Anisha Patel (c), Emily Carpenter

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kemp Batter Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Michaela Kirk Batter May Drinkell All-Rounder Gemma Marriott All-Rounder Katherine Speed All-Rounder Bella Howarth Wicketkeeper Alicia Presland All-Rounder Ella Phillips Bowler Anisha Patel (C) Bowler Emily Carpenter Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire Women have been playing some brilliant cricket this season and have won six out of seven matches so far in the One-Day Cup.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Northamptonshire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire Women

Yorkshire openers Erin Thomas and Amelia Oliver added 49 runs together in the previous game against Gloucestershire Women. Both of them looked in decent touch and will be confident of doing well against but they will have to face the in-form Northamptonshire bowlers in this game. On the other hand, the Steelbacks openers Amelia Kemp and Chloe Hill could only muster 29 runs together. However, even then, Northamptonshire can be backed to have the highest partnership than Yorkshire as the latter team’s openers might not stand the quality bowling of Ella Phillips who is the leading wicket-taker of her side this season.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Ami Campbell to be Yorkshire Women’s top batter

Ami Campbell was unlucky to miss out on a century in the previous game as she was dismissed for 98 runs. Overall, she is the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. Campbell has so far scored 350 runs in six innings at an impeccable average of 116.66 and a strike rate of 154.18 with a century and two fifties to her name. Campbell bats in the middle order and even then, she has scored a lot of runs. Hence, she can become the top batter for Yorkshre in this game against Northamptonshire

Michaela Kirk to be Northamptonshire Women's top batter

Michaela Kirk is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. She scored only 15 runs in the previous but overall has smashed 364 runs in six innings at an average of 91 with a century and two fifties to her name. Kirk is the only player to score a century for Northamptonshire this season. Hence, she is expected to become the top batter for her side in the game against Yorkshire.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Ella Phillips to be Northamptonshire Women's top bowler

Ella Phillips is hands down the best bowler for her side this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. She has accounted for 16 wickets so far in the tournament and is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women. Phillips has picked wickets at an average of 10.31 and an impeccable economy of 2.63 with two four-wicket hauls to her name. She is coming off a stunning match-winning spell of 4/25 against Sussex and also bowled three maidens in 8.1 overs. Ella Phillips is expected to become the top bowler for Northamptonshire in the game against Yorkshire.