Facts: Sussex Sharks have played decent cricket so far with two wins and as many losses this season.

Gloucestershire Women are struggling with only one win in four matches and are in ninth place in the table.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharks have had a middling season so far in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have won and lost two matches each and will be keen on starting the second leg of the season on a high. They won their last match comfortably on May 15 and should be confident of going past the struggling Gloucestershire Women in this encounter.

As for Gloucestershire Women, they are enduring a forgettable tournament at the moment. They are languishing in ninth place currently with only one win and three losses and will have to return the winning ways soon. They will hope that the gap of two and a half months in One-Day Cup League 2 changes their fortunes starting with this game. Having said that, the team will have to put up a collective effort to beat the Sharks.

Sussex Sharks’ chances of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 30%

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Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nancy Harman batted at six in the last game and played really well for Sussex Sharks. She scored a quickfire 41 off just 29 balls with four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 141.38, showcasing her hitting skills. It was the first appearance this season for Harman and she will be confident of repeating her heroics again. Harman can be expected to score at least 30 runs in this match again.

Katie Dolman was the best bowler for Gloucestershire in the previous game when they conceded 336 runs. She was the only wicket-taker in the entire innings and returned with figures of 3/52 in her 10 overs. If Gloucestershire want to return to winning ways, Dolman’s spell will be extremely crucial. She can be expected to pick at least two wickets in this match.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Match Toss Prediction

The 1st Central County Ground in Hove has hosted two matches this season so far. Sussex scored 300 runs and defended comfortably at the venue. However, in the other game, they were bundled out for just 77 runs batting first. With a little rain around in Hove, the team winning the toss is very likely to opt to bowl.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Hove is for light rain around 3 PM local time during the match. There is a 25% chance of rain during the action in the middle but either side of that spell, it is likely to be clear and full 100 overs of action is expected. The temperature will hover around 21-22 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Sussex Sharks Women News & Player List

Sussex Sharks Women Player List

Mollie Adams (wk), Izzy Collis, Anna Buckle, Daisy Gibb, Chiara Green (c), Nancy Harman, Rachel King, Eve O'Neill, Talitha Stanley, Mary Taylor, Millie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicketkeeper Rachel King Batter Mary Taylor All-Rounder Chiara Green (C) All-Rounder Nancy Harman All-Rounder Millie Taylor All-Rounder Daisy Gibb All-Rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O’Neill Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler

Sussex Sharks Women Team Form

Sussex Sharks are in the middle of a mixed season in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have played four matches thus far, winning two and losing as many.

Gloucestershire Women News & Player List

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Meg Austin, Liv Daniels (c), Izzy Patel, Emily Geach, Georgina Cant (wk), Katie Dolman, Melissa Story, Bea Willis, Charlie Phillips, Alice Bird, Bhoomika Bhat

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Melissa Story Batter Izzy Patel Batter Emily Geach All-Rounder Liv Daniels (C) All-Rounder Bea Willis All-Rounder Georgina Cant Wicketkeeper Katie Dolman All-Rounder Charlie Phillips Bowler Alice Bird Bowler Bhoomika Bhat Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire Women have majorly struggled this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have played four matches so far and have won one while losing three.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head to Head

Sussex Sharks and Gloucestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Sussex Sharks Women to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire Women

Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams open the innings for Sussex Sharks in One-Day Cup. They added 117 runs in 21 overs in the previous game for the first wicket. On the contrary, Gloucestershire openers Meg Austin and Melissa Story both couldn’t open their account in the previous outing. Collis and Adams are likely to win the battle of openers yet again in this encounter. Sussex Sharks are expected to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire Women.

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Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Mollie Adams to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top batter

Mollie Adams opens the innings for Sussex Sharks and is coming off a stunning 76-run knock in the previous game. She is the leading run-scorer for her side in the tournament, having scored 210 runs at an impeccable average of 70 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. She has held the batting line-up together for Sussex as no other batter has even scored 100 runs this season so far and she is the only player of their team to register a 50+ and a 100+ score. Hence, Mollie Adams is expected to be the top batter for Sussex Sharks Women in this game against Gloucestershire Women.

Emily Geach to be Gloucestershire Women's top batter

Batting has been a major issue for Gloucestershire Women this season. None of their batters have crossed the 100-run mark in four matches so far. Among them, Emily Geach has been the best while batting at four. Even in the last game when they were skittled for 128 runs, she scored 32 runs and overall, Geach has mustered 81 runs in four matches at an average of 20.25. Geach is expected to be the top batter for Gloucestershire Women in this game.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Daisy Gibb to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top bowler

Daisy Gibb has been one of the better bowlers for Sussex Sharks so far. She conceded only 29 runs in eight overs and picked up a wicket in the previous game. In four matches this season, she has been the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Sharks accounting for five scalps so far. She has sent down 29 overs so far this season and has conceded only 125 runs at an economy of 4.31. Hence, Gibb can be expected to become the top bowler for Sussex Sharks in this match.

Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women's top bowler

Liv Daniels will have to lead from the front with the ball for Gloucestershire in this game. She has been the most economical bowler for the team and has also picked four wickets thus far. In 29 overs bowled so far this season, Daniels has bowled two maiden overs and conceded 113 runs at an economy of only 3.89. Hence, Daniels can be backed to become the top bowler for Gloucestershire Women.