Facts: Both Sussex and Leicestershire are coming into this game after losing their respective matches.

Both teams are struggling in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharks are struggling for consistency at the moment in the One-Day Cup League 2. They are in seventh place at the moment in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches so far. Sussex are coming into this game after failing to chase down 287 runs as they lost to Gluoucestershire by 119 runs. They will have to improve their performance as a team soon before getting knocked out of the tournament.

As for Leicestershire Women, they are enduring an even poorer campaign in the One-Day Cup League 2 than Sussex Sharks. Leicestershire are in eighth place at the moment with only one win and four losses in five matches. They lost to Glamorgan Women in their previous game after failing to chase 262 runs as they lost by 125 runs.Leicestershire will have to return to winning ways soon before the time runs out.

Sussex Sharks’ chances of winning - 60%

Leicestershire Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 40%

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Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phoebe Wilkinson batted well to score 41 runs in the last game while batting at three against Gloucestershire. She has played three matches so far and scored 84 runs at an average of 28 and her 41-run knock in the previous game was her best effort in the tournament. Wilkinson is in decent form at the moment and she can be expected to score 25 runs yet again in this game.

Emma Thatcher might have picked up only one wicket in the previous game against Glamorgan. But she conceded only 31 runs in 10 overs and was the most economical bowler for Leicestershire. Overall, Emma has accounted for six wickets this season in the One-Day Cup League 2 after bowling 43 overs and conceding 159 runs at an economy of only 3.69. Thatcher can be expected to concede less than 40 runs yet again in her 10 overs in this game.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Match Toss Prediction

Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Arundel has played two matches and in both encounters, the side bowling first has won. 243 and 190 runs were chased in the two matches and batting has not been easy at the venue. For the same reason, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in this game as well.

Weather Report

The weather in Arundel on the match day on Saturday (August 9) is decent with no chance of rain at all. There will be cloudy skies but they are expected to make way for the sun soon. With no rain likely, the fans will get to witness the full 100 overs of action. Moreover, the temperature will be around 16-18 Degrees during the action in the middle.

Sussex Sharks Women News & Player List

Sussex Sharks Women Player List

Mollie Adams (wk), Izzy Collis, Anna Buckle, Daisy Gibb, Chiara Green (c), Nancy Harman, Rachel King, Eve O'Neill, Talitha Stanley, Mary Taylor, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Wilkinson, Ava Lee, Indigo Gentry

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicketkeeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Rachel King All-Rounder Chiara Green (C) All-Rounder Nancy Harman All-Rounder Ava Lee All-Rounder Talitha Stanley All-Rounder Indigo Gentry Bowler Eve O’Neill Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler

Sussex Sharks Women Team Form

Sussex Sharks are in the middle of a mixed season in the One-Day Cup League 2. They have won two and lost three matches so far.

Leicestershire Women News & Player List

Leicestershire Women Player List

Becki Brooker (c), Sophie Bennett (wk), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, Francesca Sweet, Emma Thatcher, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield, Scarlett Hughes, Flora Davies, Ellen Watson, D’nica Roff

Predicted Playing XI

Becki Brooker (C) All-Rounder Francesca Sweet Wicketkeeper Scarlett Hughes Batter Flora Davies All-Rounder Ellen Watson All-Rounder Aimee Colquhoun All-Rounder Ellie Phillips All-Rounder D’nica Roff All-Rounder Holly Whitefield Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler April Herathge Bowler

Leicestershire Women Team Form

Leicestershire Women are struggling in the ongoing season of One-Day Cup League 2. They have played five matches so far and have won one while losing the remaining four.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Head to Head

Sussex Sharks and Leicestershire Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women to have a better opening partnership than Sussex Sharks Women

Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams open the innings for Sussex and it has been a struggle for the duo. Even in the last game, they added only seven runs for the first wicket. On the other hand, Leicestershire openers Becki Brooker and Francesca Sweet could also add only 10 runs in the previous outing. Both sets of openers are not in great touch but in this game, Leicestershire Women are expected to have a better opening stand compared to their Sussex counterparts.

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Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Mollie Adams to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top batter

Mollie Adams is the leading run-scorer for Sussex Sharks this season. She opens the innings for her side but couldn’t get to the double-figure mark in the previous game. Nevertheless, she will be keen on making amends, having already scored 214 runs in five matches so far at an average of 53.5 with a fifty and a hundred to her name. Mollie Adams is expected to be the top batter for Sussex Sharks in this game.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women's top batter

Leicestershire Women have struggled with the bat this season with only two of their batters scoring a fifty so far. Francesca Sweet is the leading run-scorer for them in the ongoing tournament, having scored 107 runs and she is one of the half-centurions for the team. She averages 26.75 and her strike-rate of 104.9 is also the best in the team. Sweet is expected to become the top batter for Leciestershire in this game.

Sussex Sharks Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Anna Buckle to be Sussex Sharks Women’s top bowler

Anna Buckle is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex Sharks in One-Day Cup League 2. She is coming off a stunning four-wicket haul in the previous game and overall, has accounted for nine wickets so far in the tournament. Buckle also takes the new ball and can swing it both ways, keeping the opposition batters on their tenterhooks. Hence, Anna Buckle is expected to be the top bowler for Sussex Sharks in this game.

Holly Whitefield to be Leicestershire Women's top bowler

Holly Whitefield is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire Women in this season of One-Day Cup League 2. She has picked up seven wickets so far after sending down 160 deliveries while conceding 124 runs at an economy of 4.65. Whitefield averages 17.71 this season and will have to step up for her team to return to the winning ways. Hence, she is expected to be the top bowler in this game.