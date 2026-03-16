Facts: Worcestershire Rapids Women are in fifth place in the points table at the moment with two wins from four matches.

Derbyshire Women have struggled so far with only one win in four matches so far in the ongoing season.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Rapids lost their previous game to Gloucestershire Women as they failed to chase down the target of 292 runs. It was their third loss of the season and have so far won and lost three matches each and are in fifth place in the points table with 15 points to their credit. With Derbyshire being their opponents, Worcestershire have a good chance to register their fourth win of the tournament.

As for Derbyshire Falcons, nothing has worked for them yet in the One-Day Cup League 2. They are the only team not to have won a single game in six outings and are languishing at the bottom of the table. With not much hope left, the Falcons can play freely without pressure and can spoil the party for other teams in the second half of the tournament. But for that to happen, they will have to improve their batting, especially after being folded for only 76 runs in the previous outing.

Worcestershire Rapids’ chances of winning - 70%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 30%

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jess Beach was one of the better bowlers for Worcestershire Rapids in the previous game even though they conceded 291 runs. Beach bowled 9.4 overs in her spell and picked up three wickets while conceding only 41 runs. She also delivered a maiden over and was crucial in keeping a leash on the run-scoring in the middle overs. Beach’s spell will be massive yet again and can be expected to pick at least two wickets.

Megan Pittman is one of the decent batters in the Derbyshire Falcons line-up. She has so far scored 103 runs in five matches at an average of 25.75 and looked the most convincing batter during their 76 all-out effort. Pittman will definitely have to fare much better with the bat if the Falcons are to put up a fight and can be expected to score at least 30 runs in the game against Worcestershire Rapids.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Match Toss Prediction

The match is happening at Danescourt in Wolverhampton for the first time this season. Both teams are unaware of the pitch behaviour, which will tempt them to bowl first unless the surface is visibly on the slower side. Having said that, the surface is expected to be a decent one to bat on and a score around 230-240 could be par.

Weather Report

The weather on Sunday (August 17) in Wolverhampton is set to be clear for the duration of the match. There is no chance of rain at all and the fans will have a chance to witness full 100 overs of action. The temperature is expected to be around 22 to 25 Degrees Celsius during the match between Worcestershire Rapids and Derbyshire Falcons.

Worcestershire Rapids Women News & Player List

Worcestershire Rapids Women Player List

Clare Boycott (c), Gwen Davies, Sophie Beech, Ruby Davis, Bryony Gillgrass, Ebony Tweats, Liv Gough (wk), Hannah Hardwick, Amy Wheeler, Jess Beach, Flora Bertwistle

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott (C) All-Rounder Sophie Beech Batter Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Ebony Tweats All-Rounder Liv Gough Wicketkeeper Hannah Hardwick All-Rounder Amy Wheeler Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Rapids Women Team Form

Worcestershire Rapids have been a tad inconsistent this season so far having won and lost three matches in six outings.

Derbyshire Women News & Player List

Derbyshire Women Player List

Ellie Nightingale (wk), Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Megan Pittman, Adrianna Darlow (c), Millie Gray, Sophia McCollum, Harriett Parkin, Gemma Rose, Francesca Clarke, Pagan Hardwick

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Nightingale Wicketkeeper Natasha Allen Batter Ella Porter Batter Megan Pittman Batter Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Millie Gray Batter Sophia McCollum All-Rounder Harriett Parkin Bowler Francesca Clarke Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler

Derbyshire Women Team Form

Derbyshire have completely struggled in the One-Day Cup League 2 this season. They haven’t won a single game so far in six outings and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Head to Head

Worcestershire Rapids and Derbyshire Women are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Odds

Worcestershire Rapids Women to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire Women

Gwen Davies and Clare Boycott open the innings for Worcestershire Rapids and they added 103 runs in less than 20 overs in the previous game. Both players are in good form in the tournament and are expected to continue in the same vein. On the contrary, Ellie Nightingale and Natasha Allen have struggled for Derbyshire Falcons right through. Hence, Worcestershire Rapids are expected to have a better opening partnership in comparison to Derbyshire Faclons in this game.

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top batter

Clare Boycott is the captain of the Worcestershire Rapids and opens the innings at the same time as well. She scored 54 runs in the run-chase of 292 runs in the previous game against Gloucestershire. Overall, Boycott has scored 227 runs in five matches so far at an average of 45.4 with two fifties to her name. She will be key yet again for the home side and can be expected to become the top batter for them.

Ella Porter to be Derbyshire Women's top batter

Ella Porter is the second leading run-scorer for Derbyshire Falcons among all the other struggling batters. She has so far scored 147 runs in six matches so far at an average of 29.4 with a half-century to her name. Porter bats in the middle overs and has the ability to turn over the strike consistently to keep the scoreboard ticking. Hence, Porter is expected to be the top batter for Derbyshire in this game.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top bowler

Flora Bertwistle accounted for three wickets in the previous game and was one of the best bowlers for the Worcestershire Rapids. With her effort, Flora took her overall tally to 11 wickets at an average of 20.63 and an economy of 4.43, which is brilliant. Overall she has bowled more than 50 overs so far and can be backed to become the top bowler for her side in this game.

Gemma Rose to be Derbyshire Women's top bowler

Like batting, Derbyshire have also struggled with the ball this season. Gemma Rose has stepped up for the team every now and then. She has accounted for seven wickets so far at an average of 28 after sending down 28 overs this season so far. Rose can be backed to become the best bowler for Derbyshire Falcons in this game too.