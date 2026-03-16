Facts: Worcestershire Rapids Women are in fourth place in the points table at the moment with four wins in seven matches so far.

Glamorgan Women are in good form with six win in seven matches thus far and they are placed third in the table.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Rapids are coming into this game after beating Derbyshire Falcons in their previous game by 170 runs. Their confidence must be high, having won four out of seven matches but a bigger challenge awaits them on Monday. They will have to go past the strong Glamorgan side and the Rapids players must continue to play in the same vein across all departments of the game.

As for Glamorgan, they are in great form at the moment, having won six matches so far in seven outings this season. They are currently in third place with 20 points and will be keen on continuing their winning run. Glamorgan chased down 228 runs against Kent in their previous game but will have to guard against complacency in the clash against Worcestershire Rapids who are also coming off a brilliant win in their erstwhile fixture.

Worcestershire Rapids’ chances of winning - 40%

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 60%

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sophie Beech played a brilliant knock of 69 runs off just 60 balls in the previous game against Derbyshire. Thanks to her innings while batting at three, Worcestershire got the real impetus to post a mammoth total of 380 runs. Beech smacked 69 runs that included eight fours and at a strike rate of 115. She will be looking to continue in the same vein with the bat and can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Bethan Gammon scored 35 runs in the previous game. But she is the leading run-scorer of Glamorgan this season. She has so far scored 326 runs in seven matches at an average of 65.2 and a strike rate of 110.88 with a fifty and a century to her credit. She can be backed to score at least 35 runs in this encounter against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Match Toss Prediction

Astwood Bank in Redditch is hosting a Women’s One-Day Cup League 2 clash for the first time this season. The teams will be unaware of the behaviour of the surface and hence, are expected to opt to bowl first after winning the toss. A score around 260-270 is expected to be par at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather on Sunday (August 17) in Redditch is set to be clear for the duration of the match. There is no chance of rain whatsoever and expect full 100 overs of action to take place The temperature is expected to be around 22 to 24 Degrees Celsius during the match between Worcestershire Rapids and Glamorgan.

Worcestershire Rapids Women News & Player List

Worcestershire Rapids Women Player List

Clare Boycott (c), Gwen Davies, Sophie Beech, Bryony Gillgrass, Ebony Tweats, Liv Gough (wk), Hannah Hardwick, Jess Beach, Flora Bertwistle, Emily Churms, Poppy Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott (C) All-Rounder Sophie Beech Batter Poppy Davies Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Ebony Tweats All-Rounder Liv Gough Wicketkeeper Hannah Hardwick All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Rapids Women Team Form

Worcestershire Rapids have been a tad inconsistent this season so far, having won four and lost three matches in seven outings.

Glamorgan Women News & Player List

Glamorgan Women Player List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Abbey Freeborn, Bethan Gammon, Emily Burke, Charlotte Scarborough, Gemma Porter, Georgia Parfitt (wk), Ellie Anderson, Sara Phillips, Poppy Walker, Katy Cobb

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Parfitt (C) Batter Abbey Freeborn Batter Emily Burke All-Rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Gemma Porter All-Rounder Georgia Parfitt Wicketkeeper Ellie Anderson Bowler Sarah Phillips Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler Poppy Walker Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan have been in sensational form this season. They have won six out of seven matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2 and are placed third in the table.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Head to Head

Worcestershire Rapids and Glamorgan Women are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Worcestershire Rapids Women to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan Women

Gwen Davies and Clare Boycott are the openers for Worcestershire, while Lauren Parfitt and Abbey Freeborn open the innings for Glamorgan. All four batters are in good form and at least two of them are coming off a decent hit in the previous game. It is tough to predict a better performing duo between them but looking at continuity, it can be predicted that Worcestershire openers are likely to have a better opening stand than their Glamorgan counterparts.

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top batter

Clare Boycott is in sensational form with the bat for Worcesteshire this season. The captain is leading from the front while opening the innings, having amassed 339 runs in six innings at an impeccable average of 56.5 with a century and two fifties to her credit. She also scored a brilliant 112 in the previous outing and hence, can be expected to become the top batter yet again for the Rapids in the clash against Glamorgan.

Lauren Parfitt to be Glamorgan Women's top batter

Lauren Parfitt is leading from the front for Glamorgan this season with the bat. She has been opening the innings and notched up a century in the last game in the 228-run chase. Her 111-run unbeaten knock helped them chase down the score easily. Overall, in five innings, she has amassed 278 runs at an average of 69.5 with a century and a fifty each to her name. Looking at her form, Parfitt can be expected to become the top batter for Glamorgan in this game as well.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top bowler

Flora Bertwistle has been one of the best bowlers this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire Rapids with 13 wickets to her name so far. Bertwistle has sent down 61 overs so far and conceded only 262 runs at an average of 20.15 and an economy of 4.28. This is a superb effort for a bowler delivering her overs in the powerplay and also at the death. Hence, Bertwistle can be expected to become the top bowler for Worcestershire Rapids in this game.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women's top bowler

Gemma Porter was expensive in the previous game, conceding 60 runs in her 10 overs. But she also picked up two wickets, taking her overall tally to 12 wickets so far this season in the One-Day Cup League 2. Porter takes the new ball for Glamorgan and is fittingly, the leading wicket-taker for her side. She has sent down more than 55 overs so far and has delivered five maidens while going for only 209 runs at an average of 17.41 and an economy of 3.69. Hence, Porter can be backed to become the top bowler for Glamorgan.