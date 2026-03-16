Facts: Worcestershire Rapids Women are in fifth place in the points table at the moment with two wins from four matches.

Kent Women have struggled so far with only one win in four matches so far in the ongoing season.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Rapids will resume their One-Day Cup League 2 campaign on Sunday (August 3) with the game against Kent Women. They would love to be consistent after winning two and losing as many in four outings so far earlier. They are currently in the fifth place in the points table and would be keen on jumping up in the table soon with some consistent performances.

Kent, meanwhile, had a forgettable first phase of the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They won only one game in four outings and lost the remaining three and are languishing in eighth place in the points table. The break must have given them time to reflect upon their performances as they look to improve in all facets of the game now.

Worcestershire Rapids’ chances of winning - 60%

Kent’s chances of winning - 40%

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phoebe Brett was the most economical bowler for Worcestershire Rapids in the previous game. She bowled two maidens in her 10 overs and conceded only 22 runs while picking up one wicket. She has also picked up six wickets so far this season at an average of 17.5 and has conceded runs only at an economy of 2.83. She can be backed to pick up at least two wickets in this clash.

Amy Gordon is among the better players in the Kent side at the moment. She has so far scored 122 runs in three innings so far at an average of 61 with a century to her name as well and has also picked up three wickets. She is one player who can control the proceedings with both bat and ball as required. Hence, she can be expected to score at least 30 runs and pick at least one wicket in this game.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Match Toss Prediction

The match is happening at the Worcester Royal Grammar School Ground for the first time this season. There is no idea how the pitch will behave and it all depends on the weather around as well. For the starters though, the teams will be looking to play it safe and opt to bowl after winning the toss unless the surface suggests otherwise.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for a cloudy Sunday in Worcester for this match. Right from 6 AM local time, there is a forecast of light rain in the city. There is a 20% chance of rain coming down till 6 PM local time and we might have a few interruptions during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

Worcestershire Rapids Women News & Player List

Worcestershire Rapids Women Player List

Chloe Hill (c) (wk), Gwen Davies, Ruby Davis, Poppy Davies, Sophie Beech, Samadhi Samarakoon, Liv Gough, Phoebe Brett, Jess Beach, Flora Bertwistle, Hannah Hardwick

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Poppy Davies Batter Ruby Davis Batter Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Sophie Beech Batter Liv Gough Batter Hannah Hardwick All-Rounder Samadhi Samarakoon All-Rounder Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Rapids Women Team Form

Worcestershire Rapids are in fifth place in the points table at the moment with two wins as many losses in four matches in the One-Day Cup League 2.

Kent Women News & Player List

Kent Women Player List

Coco Streets, Amy Gordon, Elsa Barnfather, Tilly Callaghan, Izzy James, Megan Sturge, Molly Davis (wk), Grace Poole, Megan Belt (c), Jess Bird, Alice Grant

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Sturge All-Rounder Grace Poole All-Rounder Jess Bird Batter Tilly Callaghan All-Rounder Elsa Barnfather All-Rounder Coco Streets All-Rounder Molly Davis Wicketkeeper Megan Belt (C) All-Rounder Amy Gordon Bowler Izzy James Bowler Alice Grant Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent have struggled so far in the ongoing season of Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They have played four matches, winning only one and losing three and are in eighth place in the points table.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Head to Head

Worcestershire Rapids and Kent Women are locking horns against each other in the tournament for the first time this season.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Kent Women to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire Rapids Women

Gwen Davies and Poppy Davies open the innings for Worcestershire Rapids and they added only 12 runs together in the previous game. Megan Sturge and Grace Poole, the Kent openers, also could only muster 19 runs for the first wicket. Apart from Sturge, who is the leading run-scorer for Kent, the other three openers featuring in this match are not in great form. But given that Sturge is scoring runs at will, we are backing Kent Women to have a better opening partnership than their Worcestershire counterparts in this game.

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Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Ruby Davis to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top batter

Ruby Davis is one of the decent batters in the Worcestershire line-up. She has scored 88 runs in four innings so far with the best score of 44. Even though her batting average is only 22, Davis is one of the better players in the side. Hence, Ruby Davis is expected to be the top batter for Worcestershire Rapids in this game.

Megan Sturge to be Kent Women's top batter

Megan Sturge is in superb form at the moment for Kent Women. She has scored 162 runs in four innings so far at an average of 54 and a strike-rate of 88. She has scored two half-centuries so far and is also coming off a 93-run knock in the previous encounter. Sturge will be confident of weathering the early storm and coming up with another big score. Hence, Sturge is expected to be the top batter for Kent.

Worcestershire Rapids Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Jess Beach to be Worcestershire Rapids Women’s top bowler

Jess Beach is coming into this game on the back of a five-wicket haul in the previous outing. She returned with the figures of 5/30 in eight overs against Northamptonshire Steelbacks and would be keen on continuing in the same vein. Overall, she has accounted for six wickets thus far after sending down 24 overs and conceding 103 runs at an economy of 4.29. For her spell in the last game, a confident Beach is expected to be the top bowler for Worcestershire Rapids yet again.

Megan Belt to be Kent Women's top bowler

Megan Belt is the captain of the Kent Women and she has bowled decently so far in the tournament. She has picked up four wickets in the One-Day Cup League 2 so far after sending down 28 overs and conceding 132 runs only. Her economy of only 4.71 is the second-best among all the Kent bowlers. Booking at her accuracy, Belt is expected to be the top bowler for Kent Women in this game.