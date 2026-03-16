Facts: Yorkshire failed to chase 193 runs in the last game against Middlesex.

Glamorgan Women placed second in the points table with four wins in five matches.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women would be gutted after not being able to chase down 193 runs against Middlesex in the previous game. They have now won three and lost two matches so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 and are in fourth place in the table. With the tournament entering its second half, Yorkshire will have to up the ante soon and start winning matches.

As for Glamorgan, they are sitting pretty in second place with four wins in five matches so far. They are coming into this game after beating Leciestershire Foxes by a huge margin of 125 runs and are in brilliant form at the moment. With the momentum on their side, clearly Glamorgan will be confident of putting up a good show in the game against Yorkshire who failed to chase 193 runs in their previous outing.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 35%

Glamorgan Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 65%

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Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jess Woolston was at her best with the ball for Yorkshire Women in the last game. She returned with magical figures of 5/45 in 10 overs with one maiden against Middlesex while playing for the first time in the tournament. She will be confident of putting up another good show in this encounter and can be expected to pick up at least two wickets against Glamorgan as well.

Abbey Freeborn played for Glamorgan in this tournament for the first time in the last game. She opened the innings and smashed an unbeaten 108 off 127 deliveries with 10 fours to her credit. She will once again open the innings for her team and will be keen on continuing in the same vein with the bat. You can back Abbey Freeborn to score at least 30 runs in this encounter Yokshire.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Match Toss Prediction

Weetwood Playing Fields in Leeds is hosting a One-Day Cup game for the first time this season. The venue is new for both teams and none of them are aware of the behaviour of the surface. It is expected to be a decent one for the batter with a score around 250-260 likely to be par. However, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Leeds is for cloudy skies during the match between Yorkshire and Glamorgan Women on Saturday. The temperature is likely to be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the match. Meanwhile, there is no chance of rain despite the forecast for a cloudy day in Leeds. The fans will get to witness the full action of 100 overs on Saturday as per the forecast.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Maddie Ward, Ami Campbell, Ellie Nightingale, Olivia Thomas, Beth Langston, Laura Marshall, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Amelia Oliver, Ines Blackwell, Amelia Love, Jess Woolston, Ria Fackrell

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Oliver Batter Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Maddie Ward (C) Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Ines Blackwell Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Ria Fackrell All-Rounder Jess Woolston Bowler Claudia Cooper Bowler Amelia Love Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshrie have played five matches so far and won three while losing two in the ongoing Women’s One-Day Cup League 2.

Glamorgan Women News & Player List

Glamorgan Women Player List

Daisy Jeanes, Lauren Parfitt (c), Bethan Gammon, Bea Ellis, Gemma Porter, Lydia Clements, Eve Jackson, Georgia Parfitt (wk), Sara Phillips, Nicole Reid, Poppy Tulloch, Abbey Freeborn, Rose Evans, Poppy Walker, Katy Cobb, Ellie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Batter Lauren Parfitt (C) Batter Bethan Gammon Batter Bethan Ellis Batter Gemma Porter Batter Rose Evans Batter Poppy Walker All-Rounder Georgia Parfitt Wicketkeeper Ellie Anderson Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan are in great form at the moment having won four out of five matches so far in the One-Day Cup League 2.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Glamorgan Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Glamorgan Women to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire Women

Lauren Partfitt and Abbey Freeborn opened the innings for Glamorgan in the previous game and added 51 runs in 12.5 overs against Leciestershire. It was a decent start for the team and the duo will be aiming to do even better in this game. On the contrary, Amelia Oliver opened the innings with Erin Thomas for Yorkshire and they also did well, mustering 38 runs in 9.4 overs. It is tough to predict which pair will fare better in this game but going by form and confidence, Glamorgan Women are expected to have a better opening stand than their Yorkshire counterparts.

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Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Ami Campbell to be Yorkshire Women’s top batter

Ami Campbell is the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire Women in this season. Even though she bagged a two-ball duck in the previous encounter, Campbell is a decent bet in the middle order for her side. She has so far scored 238 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 148.75 and an average of 119 with a century and a fifty to her name. Ami Campbell is once again expected to be Yorkshire’s top batter in this encounter.

Bethan Gammon to be Glamorgan Women's top batter

Bethan Gammon bats at number four for Glamorgan and is in good form as well. She has scored the most runs for them this season, having amassed 257 runs in five innings at an average of 85.66 and a strike rate of 119.53. Gammon got run-out in the last game for 29 runs off just 25 balls and was unlucky not to play a big knock. However, this time around, she is expected to lead Glamorgan with the bat and become their top batter.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Claudie Cooper to be Yorkshire Women’s top bowler

Claudie Cooper is the top wicket-taker for Yorkshire in One-Day Cup League 2. She has been one of the most economical bowlers as well for the team, having conceded only 124 runs in 228 balls and has accounted for eight scalps at an average of 15.5. Claudie Cooper will be key for Yorkshire in this game as well and she is expected to be the top bowler for her side.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women's top bowler

Gemma Porter was the best bowler for Glamorgan in the previous game. She picked up three wickets for just 25 runs in 6.1 overs and played a key role in skittling the opposition for just 136 runs. Overall, Porter has picked up eight wickets thus far at an average of 15.62 and an economy of 3.24. She is expected to be the top bowler for Glamorgan in this game too.