Facts: Yorkshire have played decent cricket so far with two wins and as many losses this season.

Middlesex Women are struggling with only one win in four matches and are in ninth place in the table.

Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women are coming into this game after beating Leicestershire in their previous outing by successfully chasing down the target of 206 runs. They have played some exceptional cricket this season so far with three wins from four matches. Yorkshire are in second place in the points table and have a chance to jump to the top spot. However, they will have to beat Middlesex who have not lost a single game so far.

Middlesex Women have arguably been the best team this season in the Women’s One-Day Cup League 2. They are on a four-match winning streak and haven’t lost a single game this season so far and are on top of the points table with 19 points to show for their efforts. They are facing their toughest opponents for the first time and it remains to be seen if Middlesex can stretch their winning streak to five matches.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%

Middlesex Steelbacks’ chances of winning - 55%

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Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lauren Winfield-Hill is the opening batter of Yorkshire and she is the most experienced in her team. She scored 44 runs off just 50 deliveries in the 206-run chase and overall, has scored 148 runs in four matches at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 106.47. She can be backed to score at least 30 runs yet again in this encounter.

Artemis Downer is coming off a stunning century in the previous game. She opens the innings and scored an unbeaten 108 in the last game for Middlesex. Downer has featured in only two games this season and has already scored 155 runs so far. She can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Match Toss Prediction

Headingley hosted only one game earlier this season between Yorkshire and Worcestershire Rapids. The home team lost the game by 114 runs as they couldn’t chase 228 runs. With cloudy skies likely to welcome the two teams, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. A score around 240-250 could be par in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Leeds on Saturday is for cloudy skies. There is a 25% chance of light rain interrupting the proceedings around 12 PM local time. However, both teams are unlikely to be worried about this rain spell. The temperature is expected to be around 18-20 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c) (wk), Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Maddie Ward, Ami Campbell, Ellie Nightingale, Olivia Thomas, Beth Langston, Laura Marshall, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Maddie Ward All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Ellie Nightingale Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Beth Langston All-Rounder Laura Marshall Bowler Claudia Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire are in second place in the points table at the moment. They have played four matches so far and won three while losing only one game.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Artemis Downer, Anisha Dissanayake, Issy Routledge, Finty Trussler, Saskia Horley (c), Riva Pindoria (wk), Lauren Turner, Sonali Patel, Bex Tyson, Anaya Patel, Gaya Gole

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Artemis Downer Batter Finty Tussler Batter Saskia Horley (C) All-Rounder Riva Pindoria Wicketkeeper Anisha Dissanayake All-Rounder Lauren Turner All-Rounder Sonali Patel All-Rounder Bex Tyson Bowler Anaya Patel Bowler Gaya Gole Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex are playing brilliant cricket this season and are sitting pretty on top of the points table with four wins in as many outings.

Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Head to Head

Yorkshire and Middlesex Women are facing each other for the first time in One-Day Cup League 2.

Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire Women

Issy Routledge and Downer opened the innings for Middlesex in the previous game and added 40 runs together for the first wicket. At the same time, Yorkshire Women openers Lauren Winfield-Hill and Erin Thomas also added 40 runs for the first wicket. It is tough to pick the pair that will score more runs together in this match. However, going by pure form, Middlesex Women openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than their Yorkshire counterparts in this game.

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Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Ami Campbell to be Yorkshire Women’s top batter

Ami Campbell bats in the middle order for Yorkshire and is coming off a brilliant knock of 60* off 35 balls in the previous game. She is also the leading run-scorer for her team this season with 238 runs to her name in three innings at a strike rate of 150.63. Her best score is 165* this season and there is no reason why she cannot be at her best again. If Yorkshire are expecting to get the better of Middlesex and top the points table in One-Day Cup League 2, Campbell will have to be their top batter in this game at any cost.

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women's top batter

Finty Trussler has been the best batter hands down for Middlesex Women in the ongoing One-Day Cup League 2 season. She smashed 137 runs batting at number three in the previous outing off just 118 deliveries with as many as 18 fours to her credit. Overall, she is in amazing form too, having amassed 234 runs at an average of 58.5 with a century and a fifty to her name. Trussler will be keen on continuing in the same vein in the game against Yorkshire as well. Hence, she can be expected to become the top batter for Middlesex in this clash.

Yorkshire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Maddie Ward to be Yorkshire Women’s top bowler

Maddie Ward is known to keep the batters on the tenterhooks with her variations all the time. She is joint-highest wicket-taker this season for her team with seven scalps to her name at an average of 13.14 and the best figures of 3/5. She has conceded only 92 runs after sending down 22 overs at an economy of 4.18. Looking at her form, Ward can be expected to become the top bowler for Yorkshire Women in this game.

Gaya Gole to be Middlesex Women's top bowler

Gaya Gole returned with a stunning five-wicket haul in the previous game. She registered the figures of 5/27 in nine overs with two maiden overs as well. Overall, she has accounted for 11 wickets for Middlesex and is the highest wicket-taker of the team at the moment. She opens the bowling for them and has the ability to swing the new ball as well. Hence, she can become the top bowler for Middlesex in this game.