Facts: Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Trichy Grand Cholas are placed at the 7th place of the standings right now whereas Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the top place.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies, the most decorated team in the tournament’s history, are living up to their reputation this season. They remain unbeaten, having delivered dominant performances with both bat and ball in each of their outings so far. Their latest victory came against the SKM Salem Spartans, further solidifying their form. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points and an impressive net run rate of 1.770, CSG will aim to carry this momentum into their upcoming matches.

Trichy Grand Cholas had a terrible start to their campaign and lost three games in a row. However, the team won their last outing and earned their first set of points. The win came against Lyca Kovai Kings. With three losses and a win, the team is placed at the 7th place of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.181.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 45%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 55%

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas faced Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game of the competition. Trichy Grand Cholas batted first in the game and secured 168/5 in the game. Waseem Ahmed scored 32 runs while R Rajkumar remained unbeaten at 58 runs. Chasing the target, LKK scored 154/9, losing the game by 14 runs. A Davidson was the best bowler from TGC in the game with 3 wickets while R Rajkumar took 2 wickets.

Chepauk Super Gillies were matched up against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game of the competition. The Spartans batted first in the game and secured 160/7 in the game. CSG bowled pretty well and restricted SS to a low score. J Prem Kumar picked 3 wickets. CSG batted very well to score 162/4 in 16.3 overs to win the game by 6 wickets. K Aashiq scored 56 runs while Narayan Jagadeesan posted 56 runs.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The ground generally offers a fairly batting-friendly surface that rewards teams batting first. Average first-innings scores hover around 157 runs, backing the batting-first strategy. With dry and stable conditions, there's no early swing or seam assistance, feel-good for openers to get settled. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry further, flattening out and aiding batting even more. Historical TNPL data shows a near-even record (33 wins batting first vs 35 for chasing), but toss-winning captains consistently choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be mostly cloudy, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Expect a thunderstorm in the area by afternoon, typical of the pre-monsoon weather in Tamil Nadu. Temperature will peak at 36 °C.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper N Selva Kumaran Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor start, losing their first three games. The team is coming from a win in the last fixture. They will be looking to keep up their winning momentum.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Aashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler J Prem Kumar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies are the team to beat this season. They are leading a flawless campaign so far. They registered their fifth consecutive win in the competition.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas Opening Partnership to ube under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season last year. The team remained at the bottom of the standings for the entire season. In the four games this season, TGC could only amass 20, 4, 10 & 39 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side but failed to make an impact for the side. Waseem Ahmed replaced Suresh Kumar in the opening line-up. Moreover, CSG has an impeccable bowling order and will pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, TGC will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

R Rajkumar to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

R Rajkumar has scored 147 runs in 4 games. He averages at 73.50 so far in the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 58 runs in the last game. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game as well.

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith is a very talented batter in the team. He has scored 77*, 41, 48* , 56 and 10* runs in this season so far. With 232 runs in 5 games, he is the top batter of the squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Davidson is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. He took 3 wickets in the last fixture.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 12 wickets in 5 games. He was fantastic in the last game with a wicket to his name.