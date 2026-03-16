AUCA (Auckland) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction AUCA 59 % Chance of Winning NDS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland take on Northern Knights in the 22nd of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Auckland have been brilliant so far in this tournament. Auckland lost just once in the first half of the campaign and with five wins in seven matches they are currently second on the table. In the last match Auckland went head to head against Otago. Otago scored 268 runs in the game and Auckland won the match with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents Northern Knights have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after four straight defeats and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 59%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 41%

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Michael Sclanders has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. So far he has scored 242 runs with an average of 40.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Katene D Clarke has struggled for consistency this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 78 runs with an average of 19.50 which showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Harjot Johal, Nikith Perera, Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Stackpole Batter Sean Solia Batter Jock McKenzie Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Harjot Johal Batter Nikith Perera All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Angus Olliver Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have been phenomenal thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Tim Seifert, Scott Johnston

Predicted Playing XI

Katene D Clarke Batter Fergus Lellman Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Henry Cooper All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have once again struggled this season as they have one win in seven games and are currently sixth on the table.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Northern Knights 44-38. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Auckland: 44

Northern Knights: 38

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far which makes this a pretty straight forward game for the home team. Northern Knights have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining three matches to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Auckland have been brilliant thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game. Even though Northern Knights had a better opening stand on the day, we believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 256 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Henry Cooper struggled in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns was sensational in the last match against Otago as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With ten wickets, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the standout bowler and also the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.