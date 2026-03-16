Facts: With 417 runs, Cam Fletcher was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season.

With 389 runs, Brett Hampton was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Auckland had a solid campaign last season as they were one of the best teams in the group stages. Auckland ended up with six wins in ten matches and made the playoffs. They beat Central Districts in the Elimination round but eventually they failed to show up in the finals against Canterbury as they lost the game by six wickets.

Northern Knights would be hoping for a big improvement this season as they failed to compete last term. Northern Knights ended up with just one win in ten matches and ended up sixth on the table. They head into this season after seven losses in a row. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’ chances of winning - 64%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Solia had a decent campaign last season as he scored 324 runs in 12 matches. Solia struggled to make an impact against Northern Knights last season as he scored 0 and 13 which makes us believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Fergus Lellman struggled for consistency last season as he scored 201 runs with an average of 22.33. In the two matches against Auckland he scored 28 and 9 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Auckland during the game and do not expect any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen, Lachlan Stackpole, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Nathan Robinson, Siddhesh Dixit, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Jock McKenzie, Nikith Perera, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher, Quinn Sunde, Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Samrath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Jock McKenzie Batter Michael Sclanders Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Benjamin Lister All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland made the finals last season as they won six games in the group stages and ended up second on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Joshua Brown, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Robert O'Donnell, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Cooper Rowell, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Snehith Reddy, Ben Pomare, Tim Seifert, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Rohit Gulati, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Fergus Lellman Batter Katene Clarke Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Henry Cooper Batter Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had a dismal campaign last season as they won one game in the group stages. They ended the season with seven straight defeats.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Auckland have been impressive in this fixture in the past against Northern Knights 45-38. Auckland won both games against Northern Knights last season.

Head to Head

Auckland: 45

Northern Knights: 38

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Auckland made the finals last term and are one of the favourites to go all the way this season. On the other hand, Northern Knights head into this season after one of the worst seasons last term as they lost eight games last season and struggled to compete last season. The difference in quality between the two sides was huge last season and we expect a similar trend in this game. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Auckland dominated the game. Northern Knights have lost seven games in a row and they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Auckland will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher would be hoping to replicate his form from last season as he was exceptional last season. Fletcher scored 417 runs and was the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Brett Hampton was sensational last season against Auckland as he scored two half centuries in two games. Hampton was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok has been fabulous for Auckland in all formats. He only played seven matches last year and ended up with ten wickets. We expect Ashok to play a key role in this game and to have a strong start to the season.

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Brett Hampton was the stand out player for Northern Knights last season as he was outstanding with the bat and the ball. With 14 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker which makes us believe he will dominate with the ball in the upcoming game.