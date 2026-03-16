Facts: With 417 runs, Cam Fletcher was the leading run scorer for Auckland last season.

With 457 runs, Dale Phillips was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.

Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning

Auckland had a solid campaign last season and are one of the favourites this season. They got off to a great start against Northern Knights as they dominated the game. Northern Knights batted first and were restricted to 168 runs and Auckland managed to chase the target in the 29th over and won the game by six wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Otago struggled in the opening game against Canterbury as they lost the game by six wickets. Otago struggled for consistency last season and they lost six games last season. They would be hoping to turn things around. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’ chances of winning - 60%

Otago’ chances of winning - 40%

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Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Bevon Jacobs had a solid campaign last season as he scored 251 runs with an average of 35.85. In the opening game this season he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Max Chu had a decent season last year as he scored 290 runs with an average of 36.25. In the opening game against Canterbury he scored 36 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Auckland during the game and do not expect any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Siddhesh Dixit,Dale Phillips,Harrish Kannan,Cam Fletcher (wk),James Neesham,Bevon Jacobs,Simon Keene,Jock McKenzie,Ryan Harrison,Adithya Ashok (c),Ben Lister, Rohit Gulati

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter Harrish Kannan Batter James Neesham Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Jock McKenzie All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland made the finals last season and they were phenomenal in the opening game as they beat Northern Knights by six wickets.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Jack Boyle,Jamal Todd,Thorn Parkes,Max Chu (wk),Llew Johnson,Troy Johnson,Luke Georgeson (c),Ben Lockrose,Danru Ferns,Matthew Bacon,Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Jamal Todd Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson Batter Max Chu Wicket-keeper Troy Johnson Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game against Canterbury.

Auckland vs Otago Head to Head

Auckland have been impressive in this fixture in the past against Otago 46-30. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Auckland won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Auckland: 46

Otago: 30

Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Auckland and Otago go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Auckland were sensational last season as they made the finals and once again looked great in the opening game this season as they dominated the match against Northern Knights and would be hoping to carry on their form in this fixture. Otago has struggled against Auckland in the past, last season Auckland completed a double in this fixture and much like last season Otago struggled in the opening game against Canterbury as they lost the game by six wickets. We expect Auckland to dominate this fixture and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Otago Top Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher was solid in the opening game as he scored 34* and took his team over the line. Last season he scored 417 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips did not have a great start to the season regardless we are going to back him as last season he scored 457 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Top Bowlers

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok has been fabulous for Auckland in all formats, last season he bagged ten wickets and was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon was decent in the opening game but we expect him to improve and make a mark as last season he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.