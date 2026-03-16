Facts: With 339 runs, Cole McConchie is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

With 399 runs, Cam Fletcher is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they were dominant in the group stages this term. They ended the group stages with five wins in the last six matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and won the game by one run.

Much like their opponents, Auckland were impressive in the group stages as they ended the group stages with six wins in ten matches and were second on the table. In the playoffs they beat Central Districts and made the finals. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rhys Mariu has been exceptional in the second half of the campaign and has scored 272 runs in nine matches which includes two half centuries in the last two games. We believe Mariu will score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has had a decent campaign so far as he has scored 310 runs with an average of 28.18. In the last match Solia scored 22 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Auckland Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 09C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Rhys Mariu, Scott Janett, Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Cameron Paul, Ish Sodhi, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Henry Nicholls, Sean Davey, Chad Bowes

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Boyle Batter Scott Janett Batter Rhys Mariu Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Cameron Paul Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury ended the group stages with back to back wins and with seven wins they were at the top of the table hence directly qualified for the finals this season.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Harjot Johal, Nikith Perera, Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Stackpole Batter Sean Solia Batter Jock McKenzie Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Harjot Johal Batter Nikith Perera All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Ben Lister Bowler James Neesham Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland ended the group stages with back to back defeats but in the playoffs they were dominant against Central Districts as they won the game by 91 runs.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 42-39. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 42

Auckland: 39

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Auckland and Canterbury head into this penultimate game after both sides have been dominant in the group stages. Canterbury were sensational in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with five wins in the last six matches and made the finals. On the other hand, Auckland struggled in the tail end of the campaign as they lost back to back games but in the playoffs they bounced back against Central Districts as they won the game by 91 runs. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils. On both occasions Auckland had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Batters

Cole McConchie to be Canterbury’ top batter

Cole McConchie continued his brilliant form in the last game against Auckland as he scored 42 off 22 balls. With 339 runs so far, McConchie is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher did not have a great game against Central Districts, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 399 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 13 wickets, Foulkes is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Neesham to be Auckland’ top bowler

James Neesham was sensational in the last game against Central Districts as he bagged three wickets and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.