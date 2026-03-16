Facts: With 351 runs, Cole McConchie was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in last season.

With 457 runs, Dale Phillips was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Canterbury are the defending champions and would be hoping to start off their title defence with a win in the opening game. They were sensational in the group stages last season as Centerbury ended up with eight wins in ten matches and made the finals. They beat Auckland with six wickets to spare in the Finals.

Unlike their opponents, Otago struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with five wins and five defeats and ended up fourth on the table. Otago lost three of the first four matches last season and would be hoping for a better start this season. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 67%

Otago’ chances of winning - 33%

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Canterbury vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cole McConchie was one of the main reasons why Canterbury went all the way last season. He scored 351 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Max Chu had a solid season last year as he scored 290 runs with an average of 36.25. In the two matches against Canterbury, Chu scored 17 and 9 which makes us believe he will struggle to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Christchurch during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Matthew Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Scott Janett, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Raunaq Kapur, Zakary Foulkes, Chad Bowes, Jesse Frew, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Angus McKenzie, Cameron Paul, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matt Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Tom Latham Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Angus McKenzie All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Ed Nuttall Bowler Matt Rowe Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury were sensational last season as they won the championship. They won eight of the ten games in the group stages.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hunter Kindley, Jamal Todd, Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Thorn Parkes, Ben Lockrose, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Thomas O'Connor, BV Kneebone, Max Chu, Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Llew Johnson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Zac Cumming Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago missed the playoffs last season as they ended up with five wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Canterbury have dominated this fixture against Otago in the past 47-33. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Canterbury won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 47

Otago: 33

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago go head to head in what seems like a one sided game for the neutrals as we have one team that won the championship last season and we have another team that failed to make the playoffs last term. Canterbury were dominant last season and would be hoping to make a similar impact this season. On the other hand, Otago would be hoping for a better start as last season they lost three of the four matches which crippled their season from the start. Canterbury dominated this fixture last season as they won on both occasions and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Canterbury will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Otago Top Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes only played four games last season but he dominated those matches as he scored 283 runs. He scored a double century against Otago last season which makes him our top pick in this fixture.

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Even though Dale Phillips struggled to make an impact against Canterbury last season, we are going to back him as with 457 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Bowlers

Fraser Sheat to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Fraser Sheat struggled for consistency last season but we saw the best of Sheat last season against Otago as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes us believe he will achieve a similar feat in this fixture.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon was sensational last season as he was the standout bowler for Otago last term. With 21 wickets, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.