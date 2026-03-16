Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction
CKI
61%
Chance of Winning
WFI
39%
List a
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 283 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
- With 165 runs, Muhammad Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Canterbury has had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six matches which includes one defeat and with 20 points they are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back wins. In the last match Canterbury went head to head against Otago and won by one run.
Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Canterbury but since then Wellington has lost just once in the next five matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Northern Knights. As per our calculations Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 39%
Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rhys Mariu has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign Mariu has scored 99 runs in five matches with an average of 19.80. Even though he scored well in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson has been sensational for Wellington in all formats. So far this season Robinson has scored 100 runs with an average of 50 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Canterbury
Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Michael Rae
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Matt Rowe
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury have been brilliant thus far as they have just one defeat in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Young-Husband
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington did not have a great start but have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.
Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head
Canterbury have dominated this fixture in the past against Wellington 47-34. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 47
Wellington: 34
Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides made positive strides in the second half of the campaign. Both teams bagged maximum points in the last game and look favourites to make the playoffs this season. Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last three games they have won twice and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury have been consistent so far as they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game, they also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Canterbury will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington
List a
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Batters
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes has been phenomenal thus far, we expect him to return in the starting lineup and make an impact as with 283 runs Bowes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter
Muhammad Abbas was sensational against Northern Knights in the last game as he scored 59. With 165 runs, Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, Foulkes is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Young-Husband to be Wellington’ top bowler
Peter Young-Husband has been pretty consistent this season. In the last game he was brilliant as Young-Husband bagged three wickets and with ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which make him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Canterbury to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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