Facts: With 283 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

With 165 runs, Muhammad Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Canterbury has had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six matches which includes one defeat and with 20 points they are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back wins. In the last match Canterbury went head to head against Otago and won by one run.

Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Canterbury but since then Wellington has lost just once in the next five matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Northern Knights. As per our calculations Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 61%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 39%

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Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rhys Mariu has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign Mariu has scored 99 runs in five matches with an average of 19.80. Even though he scored well in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson has been sensational for Wellington in all formats. So far this season Robinson has scored 100 runs with an average of 50 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Canterbury 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Michael Rae

Predicted Playing XI





Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Rhys Mariu Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Matthew Boyle Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Matt Rowe Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury have been brilliant thus far as they have just one defeat in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI





Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Young-Husband All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington did not have a great start but have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head

Canterbury have dominated this fixture in the past against Wellington 47-34. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 47

Wellington: 34

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides made positive strides in the second half of the campaign. Both teams bagged maximum points in the last game and look favourites to make the playoffs this season. Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last three games they have won twice and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury have been consistent so far as they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game, they also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Canterbury will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Wellington Top Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes has been phenomenal thus far, we expect him to return in the starting lineup and make an impact as with 283 runs Bowes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter

Muhammad Abbas was sensational against Northern Knights in the last game as he scored 59. With 165 runs, Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, Foulkes is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Young-Husband to be Wellington’ top bowler

Peter Young-Husband has been pretty consistent this season. In the last game he was brilliant as Young-Husband bagged three wickets and with ten wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which make him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Canterbury Canterbury to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)

Wellington to win - 2.22 (PariMatch) Canterbury continued their impressive run in the last game as they have won back to back matches. They have already beaten Wellington this season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Canterbury in this game and you should do the same as Canterbury would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





