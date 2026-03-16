920

CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction

AUCA

59%

Chance of Winning

CST

41%

Parimatch

1.67
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Melbet

1.72
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Batery

1.75
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Eden Park Outer Oval

Central Districts take on Auckland in the Elimination Round of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 28 at 03:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 433 runs, Curtis Heaphy is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
  • With 396 runs, Cam Fletcher is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had one win in five matches but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as Central Districts won four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table. In the last match they beat Wellington by two runs.

Auckland were dominant for most of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats but still ended up second on the table with six wins in ten matches. In the last game they lost against Canterbury by one run. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Auckland’ chances of winning - 59%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 415 runs in ten matches with an average of 46.11 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has had a decent campaign so far as he has scored 288 runs with an average of 28.80. In the last match Solia scored 39 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Batsman to hit a century Yes

2.35
Bet on Batery

Highest Individual score Over 89.5

1.85
Bet on Batery

Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland

1.72
Bet on Batery

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian

Batter

Curtis Heaphy

Batter

Jack Boyle

Batter

Tom Bruce

All-rounder

Dane Cleaver

Wicket-keeper

Josh Clarkson

Batter

William Clark

All-rounder

Brett Randell

All-rounder

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Jayden Lennox

Bowler

Raymond Toole

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts head into this game after four wins in five matches as they ended the group stages third on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Harjot Johal, Nikith Perera, Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Stackpole

Batter

Sean Solia

Batter

Jock McKenzie

Batter

Michael Sclanders

All-rounder

Cam Fletcher

Wicket-keeper

Harjot Johal

Batter

Nikith Perera

All-rounder

Bevon Jacobs

All-rounder

Angus Olliver

Bowler

Louis Delport

Bowler

Danru Ferns

Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland ended the group stages with back to back defeats but with six wins they ended up second on the table.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland has dominated this fixture against Central Districts 41-33. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 33

Auckland: 41

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into this penultimate game after both sides have had their highs and lows in the group stages. Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had just one win in five games but they managed to turn things around as they won four of the five matches and ended up third on the table. On the other hand Auckland showcased consistency for most part of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats which includes a defeat against Canterbury in the final game and ended up second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Auckland has had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland

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Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

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Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters and with 433 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming games.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher was brilliant once again in the last game against Canterbury as he scored 43 off 31 balls. With 396 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Brett Randell to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Brett Randell continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Wellington. With 16 wickets thus far, Randell is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns struggled in the last game but we are going to back him once again in this match as with 12 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Auckland

Auckland have dominated this fixture against Central Districts. Both teams have managed to share the spoils in the fixture this season. Even though Auckland has lost the last two games, the bookmakers have sided with Auckland and you should do the same as they would make the finals come Feb 28.
  • Central Districts to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
  • Auckland to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
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