CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction AUCA 59 % Chance of Winning CST 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Central Districts take on Auckland in the Elimination Round of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 28 at 03:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had one win in five matches but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as Central Districts won four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table. In the last match they beat Wellington by two runs.

Auckland were dominant for most of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats but still ended up second on the table with six wins in ten matches. In the last game they lost against Canterbury by one run. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 41%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 59%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 415 runs in ten matches with an average of 46.11 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has had a decent campaign so far as he has scored 288 runs with an average of 28.80. In the last match Solia scored 39 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Batsman to hit a century Yes 2.35 Bet on Batery Highest Individual score Over 89.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland 1.72 Bet on Batery

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Jack Boyle Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts head into this game after four wins in five matches as they ended the group stages third on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Harjot Johal, Nikith Perera, Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Stackpole Batter Sean Solia Batter Jock McKenzie Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Harjot Johal Batter Nikith Perera All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Angus Olliver Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland ended the group stages with back to back defeats but with six wins they ended up second on the table.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland has dominated this fixture against Central Districts 41-33. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 33

Auckland: 41

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into this penultimate game after both sides have had their highs and lows in the group stages. Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had just one win in five games but they managed to turn things around as they won four of the five matches and ended up third on the table. On the other hand Auckland showcased consistency for most part of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats which includes a defeat against Canterbury in the final game and ended up second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Auckland has had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters and with 433 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming games.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher was brilliant once again in the last game against Canterbury as he scored 43 off 31 balls. With 396 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Brett Randell to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Brett Randell continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Wellington. With 16 wickets thus far, Randell is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns struggled in the last game but we are going to back him once again in this match as with 12 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.