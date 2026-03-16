CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
AUCA
59%
Chance of Winning
CST
41%
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 433 runs, Curtis Heaphy is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 396 runs, Cam Fletcher is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had one win in five matches but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as Central Districts won four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table. In the last match they beat Wellington by two runs.
Auckland were dominant for most of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats but still ended up second on the table with six wins in ten matches. In the last game they lost against Canterbury by one run. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 59%
Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 415 runs in ten matches with an average of 46.11 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia has had a decent campaign so far as he has scored 288 runs with an average of 28.80. In the last match Solia scored 39 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Batsman to hit a century Yes
Highest Individual score Over 89.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland
Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Randell
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts head into this game after four wins in five matches as they ended the group stages third on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Harjot Johal, Nikith Perera, Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, James Neesham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Michael Sclanders
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harjot Johal
|
Batter
|
Nikith Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Angus Olliver
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland ended the group stages with back to back defeats but with six wins they ended up second on the table.
Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland has dominated this fixture against Central Districts 41-33. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 33
Auckland: 41
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Auckland and Central Districts head into this penultimate game after both sides have had their highs and lows in the group stages. Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had just one win in five games but they managed to turn things around as they won four of the five matches and ended up third on the table. On the other hand Auckland showcased consistency for most part of the season but they ended the campaign with back to back defeats which includes a defeat against Canterbury in the final game and ended up second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Auckland has had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters and with 433 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming games.
Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter
Cam Fletcher was brilliant once again in the last game against Canterbury as he scored 43 off 31 balls. With 396 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Brett Randell to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Brett Randell continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Wellington. With 16 wickets thus far, Randell is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns struggled in the last game but we are going to back him once again in this match as with 12 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Central Districts to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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