CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction
CST
45%
Chance of Winning
CKI
55%
List a
McLean Park
Facts:
- With 374 runs, Curtis Heaphy is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 283 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless after three matches which includes two defeats. Since then Central Districts have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Northern Knights.
On the other hand Canterbury has been the best team in this tournament as they have lost just once in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. Canterbury have won three games on the bounce, in the last game they beat Wellington. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%
Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 321 runs, in the last game against Northern Knights he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rhys Mariu has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign Mariu has scored 118 runs in six matches with an average of 19.66. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Central Districts
Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Randell
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts did not have a great start but they have won three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Rhys Mariu, Scott Janett, Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Cameron Paul, Ish Sodhi, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Henry Nicholls, Sean Davey, Chad Bowes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Scott Janett
|
Batter
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Paul
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury have been the best team so far as they have just one defeat in the last seven matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have dominated this fixture against Central Districts 44-29. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 29
Canterbury: 44
Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Canterbury and Central Districts head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last outing. Looking at the form of both teams, we expect this to be a great game for the neutrals. Canterbury has been the best team in this tournament as they have lost just once in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. Central Districts were winless after three games but managed to turn things around as they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table, level on points with Wellington who are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game but it was Central Districts who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury
List a
McLean Park, Napier
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far, even though he struggled in the last game, with 374 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle has been phenomenal game against Wellington as he scored 131 runs off 124 balls and took his team over the line. He is one of the top run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket and conceded 32 runs. Tickner has been consistent and with 13 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far, Foulkes is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Central Districts to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments