Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Prediction
CST
64%
Chance of Winning
NDS
36%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Facts:
- With 502 runs, Curtis Heaphy was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.
- With 389 runs, Brett Hampton was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Central Districts could not have hoped for a better start this season as they went head to head against Wellington in the opening game and they dominated the match from the start. Wellington batted first and were restricted to 199 and Central Districts won the game by four wickets. Central Districts made the playoffs last season.
On the other hand, Northern Knights had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table with just one win in the group stages. They struggled in the opening game against Auckland as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 64%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 36%
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brad Schmulian was sensational last season as he scored 423 runs with an average of 42.30. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 60 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter struggled for consistency last season as he scored 142 runs with an average of 28.40. In the opening game Carter scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rain in New Plymouth during the game which could have a big say in the final result. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Dane Cleaver (wk),Brad Schmulian,Dean Foxcroft,Tom Bruce,Curtis Heaphy,Josh Clarkson,William Clark,Toby Findlay,Jayden Lennox (c),Blair Tickner,Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Findlay
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts made the playoffs last season and once again got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Xavier Bell,Joe Carter,Brett Hampton,Robert ODonnell (c),Katene D Clarke,Ben Pomare (wk),Kristian Clarke,Scott Kuggeleijn,Tim Pringle,Joshua Harvey Brown,Zak Gibson, Fergus Lellman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Xavier Bell
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Katene D Clarke
|
Batter
|
Kristian Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Harvey Brown
|
Bowler
|
Zak Gibson
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights won just one game last season and ended up sixth on the table. They lost the opening game against Auckland this season.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Northern Knights hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 39-38. Both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 38
Northern Knights: 39
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Central Districts and Northern Knights go head to head after both sides had contrasting start to the season. Northern Knights had a dismal campaign last season as they had one win in ten games and ended up sixth on the table. Their struggles continued in the opening game against Auckland as they got outplayed and they lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Central Districts made the playoffs last season and in the opening game they dominated against Wellington as they won the game with four wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles last season, Northern Knights still managed to have a better opening partnership in both games against Central Districts which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights
List a
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, Napier
Central Stags
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northern Districts
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy was decent in the opening game as he scored 35 runs but we expect him to hit the heights of last season as he scored 502 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him the best bet to be the top scorer in the upcoming game.
Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Brett Hampton did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game. We are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Jayden Lennox was incredible in the last game as he started the season with a three wicket haul against Wellington. Lennox has been pretty consistent for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Brett Hampton was brilliant with the ball in the opening game as he conceded 17 runs in four overs and bagged a wicket. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win - 1.56 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 2.27 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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