Facts: With 502 runs, Curtis Heaphy was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.

With 389 runs, Brett Hampton was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Central Districts could not have hoped for a better start this season as they went head to head against Wellington in the opening game and they dominated the match from the start. Wellington batted first and were restricted to 199 and Central Districts won the game by four wickets. Central Districts made the playoffs last season.

On the other hand, Northern Knights had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table with just one win in the group stages. They struggled in the opening game against Auckland as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 64%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 36%

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brad Schmulian was sensational last season as he scored 423 runs with an average of 42.30. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 60 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter struggled for consistency last season as he scored 142 runs with an average of 28.40. In the opening game Carter scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in New Plymouth during the game which could have a big say in the final result. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Dane Cleaver (wk),Brad Schmulian,Dean Foxcroft,Tom Bruce,Curtis Heaphy,Josh Clarkson,William Clark,Toby Findlay,Jayden Lennox (c),Blair Tickner,Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Toby Findlay All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts made the playoffs last season and once again got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Xavier Bell,Joe Carter,Brett Hampton,Robert ODonnell (c),Katene D Clarke,Ben Pomare (wk),Kristian Clarke,Scott Kuggeleijn,Tim Pringle,Joshua Harvey Brown,Zak Gibson, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Xavier Bell Batter Joe Carter Batter Brett Hampton Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Katene D Clarke Batter Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights won just one game last season and ended up sixth on the table. They lost the opening game against Auckland this season.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 39-38. Both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 38

Northern Knights: 39

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Central Districts and Northern Knights go head to head after both sides had contrasting start to the season. Northern Knights had a dismal campaign last season as they had one win in ten games and ended up sixth on the table. Their struggles continued in the opening game against Auckland as they got outplayed and they lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Central Districts made the playoffs last season and in the opening game they dominated against Wellington as they won the game with four wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles last season, Northern Knights still managed to have a better opening partnership in both games against Central Districts which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy was decent in the opening game as he scored 35 runs but we expect him to hit the heights of last season as he scored 502 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him the best bet to be the top scorer in the upcoming game.

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Brett Hampton did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game. We are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox was incredible in the last game as he started the season with a three wicket haul against Wellington. Lennox has been pretty consistent for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Brett Hampton was brilliant with the ball in the opening game as he conceded 17 runs in four overs and bagged a wicket. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.