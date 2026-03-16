CST vs WFI Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – Ford Trophy 2025, 23 Feb
CST
57%
Chance of Winning
WFI
43%
List a
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Facts:
- With 414 runs, Brad Schmulian is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 258 runs, Jesse Tashkoff is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost the first two games but they have managed to turn things around as they head into this final game needing a better result than Otago to secure the final playoff spot. In the last match they were beaten by Otago who won the game with five wickets to spare.
Wellington have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in the last four games and with 19 points thus far they are fifth on the table, level on points with Otago. In the last match they beat Auckland with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%
Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 414 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side, In the last game he scored 78 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nick Greenwood has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign, Greenwood has scored 102 runs in eight matches with an average of 14.57 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Wellington
Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Randell
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Young-Husband
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled for consistency but still have a chance of making the playoffs. They have lost two of the last three matches.
Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head
Central Districts and Wellington have identical records in this fixture with 36 wins each. Both sides went head to head this year and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 36
Wellington: 36
Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Wellington and Central Districts head into this game after contrasting results in the last group of games. Wellington struggled in the second half of the campaign but against all odds they managed to get maximum points against Auckland which provided them with hope in the final game. On the other hand, Central Districts were dominant in the second half of the campaign but a shock result against Otago in the last fixture have opened the doors for other sides. A win in the upcoming game for Central Districts would confirm a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington has had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Wellington
List a
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, Napier
Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly has been sensational for Wellington thus far. He has been the most consistent batter for his side and has scored 234 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Brett Randell to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Brett Randell bowled well in the last game but did not bag any wickets in the game. So far this season Randell has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding did not have a great game in the last outing but still managed to bag a wicket. With 14 wickets thus far, Dudding is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments