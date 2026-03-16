Facts: With 414 runs, Brad Schmulian is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

With 258 runs, Jesse Tashkoff is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost the first two games but they have managed to turn things around as they head into this final game needing a better result than Otago to secure the final playoff spot. In the last match they were beaten by Otago who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Wellington have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in the last four games and with 19 points thus far they are fifth on the table, level on points with Otago. In the last match they beat Auckland with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 57%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 414 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side, In the last game he scored 78 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nick Greenwood has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign, Greenwood has scored 102 runs in eight matches with an average of 14.57 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Wellington 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Jack Boyle Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Young-Husband All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled for consistency but still have a chance of making the playoffs. They have lost two of the last three matches.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Central Districts and Wellington have identical records in this fixture with 36 wins each. Both sides went head to head this year and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 36

Wellington: 36

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Wellington and Central Districts head into this game after contrasting results in the last group of games. Wellington struggled in the second half of the campaign but against all odds they managed to get maximum points against Auckland which provided them with hope in the final game. On the other hand, Central Districts were dominant in the second half of the campaign but a shock result against Otago in the last fixture have opened the doors for other sides. A win in the upcoming game for Central Districts would confirm a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington has had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly has been sensational for Wellington thus far. He has been the most consistent batter for his side and has scored 234 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Brett Randell to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Brett Randell bowled well in the last game but did not bag any wickets in the game. So far this season Randell has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding did not have a great game in the last outing but still managed to bag a wicket. With 14 wickets thus far, Dudding is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.