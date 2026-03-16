Facts: With 502 runs, Curtis Heaphy was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.

With 340 runs, Muhammad Abbas was the leading run scorer for Wellington last season.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Central Districts would be hoping for a better start to the campaign this term as they had one win in the first five matches last season. In the second half of the season they managed to turn things around as Central Districts won four of the last five matches and made the playoffs where they lost against Auckland by 91 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Wellington had a decent start last year as they had one defeat in the first four games but they ended the campaign with four wins in ten matches, Wellington would be hoping for a better season this year. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 61%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 39%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dane Cleaver had a disappointing campaign last season as he scored 178 runs in 11 matches with an average of 17.80. He scored seven against Wellington in the last meeting which makes us believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Jesse Tashkoff missed most of the games last season but in the five matches that he played he made a significant impact as he scored 281 runs with an average of 70.25 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in New Plymouth during the game which could have a big say in the final result. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, William Clark, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Bruce Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Will Young Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Ajaz Patel All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Toby Findlay Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts were beaten by Auckland in the playoffs last season. They had five wins in group stages and ended up third on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Devon Conway, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Sam Mycock, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan, Gareth Severin, Tom Blundell, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding, Michael Snedden, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Gareth Severin Batter Muhammad Abbas Batter Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Nick Kelly Batter Tom Blundell All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington struggled in the back end of the last season as they ended up with four defeats in the last six matches and missed the playoffs.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 37-36. Both sides went head to head twice, the first game was called off due to rain and Central Districts won the second game.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 36

Wellington: 37

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Central Districts and Wellington go head to head after both sides have been pretty evenly matched in the ODI format. Last year both sides struggled for consistency but when it mattered the most it was Central Districts who hit the ground running and had a better campaign last term as they made the playoffs. Wellington had a positive start last term but they failed to build on that as they ended the campaign with two wins in six matches and eventually ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last year, points were shared in the first game but the second game was tight and Central Districts won the match by two runs and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Central Districts will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy was incredible for Central Districts last season as he was their stand out performer in ODI format. With 502 runs, Heaphy was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him the best bet to be the top scorer in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter

Muhammad Abbas had a stunning game in the last outing against Central Districts as he scored a brilliant century in the game. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will play a key role in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox was pretty productive last season for Central Districts as he bagged 16 wickets. He had his best game against Wellington last term as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/52 which makes him a safe pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding was one of the most consistent bowlers for Wellington in all formats last season. In this tournament he bagged 17 wickets in nine matches and was the leading wicket taker, we expect him to have a similar impact this season.