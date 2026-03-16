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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Prediction

NDS

58%

Chance of Winning

CST

42%

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Central Districts

Northern Knights take on Central Districts in the 20th of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at Cobham Oval, Whangarei. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 03:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 224 runs, Henry Cooper is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
  • With 361 runs, Curtis Heaphy is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled to make an impact thus far. Northern Knights have just one win in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. They have lost three games on the bounce which includes a comfortable win by Wellington in the last game.

Unlike their opponents, Central Districts have been able to bag points in the last few games as they have two wins in the last three games and with 11 points, they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match, they beat Auckland. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Central Districts’ chances of winning - 58%

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Katene D Clarke has struggled to make an impact so far as he has scored 72 runs in five matches with an average of 14.40. Clarke scored two runs in the last game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 247 runs with an average of 41.16. Even though he struggled in the last match, we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.85
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Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Knights

2.02
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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that boat first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Tim Seifert, Scott Johnston

Predicted Playing XI

Katene D Clarke

Batter

Fergus Lellman

Batter

Robert ODonnell

Batter

Henry Cooper

All-rounder

Ben Pomare

Wicket-keeper

Jeet Raval

Batter

Brett Hampton

All-rounder

Kristian Clarke

All-rounder

Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowler

Neil Wagner

Bowler

Frederick Walker

Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have once again struggled this season as they have one win in six games and are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian

Batter

Curtis Heaphy

Batter

Jack Boyle

Batter

Tom Bruce

All-rounder

Dane Cleaver

Wicket-keeper

Josh Clarkson

Batter

William Clark

All-rounder

Brett Randell

All-rounder

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Jayden Lennox

Bowler

Raymond Toole

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have struggled to make a mark this season as they have two win in six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Northern Knights hold a slight edge over Central Districts in this fixture 39-37. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 39

Central Districts: 37

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Northern Knights head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency this season. Central Districts have had a dismal start to the campaign as they were winless after three games which includes two defeats. Since then they have managed to turn things around as Central Districts have two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Northern Knights only have one win thus far in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. Both teams are desperate for a win in this game to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game and they also have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts

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Central Districts, Hamilton

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Northern Districts

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Batters

Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Henry Cooper struggled in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been solid thus far and with 224 runs, Cooper is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far, in the last match he scored a half century and with 361 runs so far, Heaphy is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the standout bowler and also the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. Tickner has been consistent and with 12 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Central Districts

Northern Knights have only won one game this season which was against Central Districts, since then they have lost three games in a row which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Central Districts in this game and you should do the same as they would continue to improve the record and will make a push to finish in the playoff spot.
  • Northern Knights to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
  • Central Districts to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
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