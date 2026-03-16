OVO vs NDS Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – Ford Trophy 2025, 23 Feb
OVO
61%
Chance of Winning
NDS
39%
List a
Queen's Park, Invercargill
Facts:
- With 333 runs, Brett Hampton is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 418 runs, Dale Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning
Northern Knights have had a season to forget as they have struggled to make an impact this season. Northern Knights have won just one game thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament as they are sixth on the table. They head into this game after six defeats on the bounce.
Even though Otago have struggled for consistency, they head into this final game still in the mix for this final playoff spot. Otago have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table, two points shy off Central Districts. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 39%
- Otago’ chances of winning - 61%
Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Henry Cooper has been one of the most consistent players for Northern Knights this season. So far he has scored 297 runs. In the last game he scored 32 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Llew Johnson has been solid in this campaign, so far this season Johnson has scored 305 runs with an average of 33.88 runs. In the last match he scored 25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Otago Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Otago
Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Joe Carter, Fergus Lellman, Tim Seifert (wk), Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Josh Brown, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Rohit Gulati
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Fergus Lellman
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have once again struggled this season as they have one win in nine matches and have been knocked out of the competition.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Luke Georgeson, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Thorn Parkes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have won back to back games and have got an outside chance of making the playoffs. They are currently fourth on the table.
Northern Knights vs Otago Head to Head
Northern Districts have dominated this fixture against Otago 42-30. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Otago won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 42
Otago: 30
Northern Knights vs Otago Betting Odds
Otago to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Otago and Northern Knights head into the final game of the group stages in contrasting form. This season has been a struggle for Northern Knights as they only managed one win in nine matches. They head into this game after six straight defeats and it's hard to make a case if they would show up in the final game of the season. On the other hand, Otago struggled for consistency thus far but they are still in the hunt to make the playoffs this season. They head into this game after back to back wins and are two points shy of the final playoff spot. Otago have already dominated Northern Knights once this season and much like the game we expect Otago openers to dominate once again and have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago
List a
Queen's Park, Invercargill, Dunedin
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Batters
Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Brett Hampton was brilliant in the last match as he scored 25 off 14 balls, he has been the most consistent batter for his side and is also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter
Dale Phillips was sublime in the last game against Central Districts as he scored a half century. With 418 runs thus far, Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Bowlers
Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Brett Hampton shined with the ball in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Canterbury and with 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler
Matthew Bacon has been the stand out bowler for Otago this year. In the last match he bagged three wickets and with 19 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago
- Northern Knights to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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