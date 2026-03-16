Facts: With 389 runs, Brett Hampton was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season.

With 17 wickets, Liam Dudding was the leading wicket taker for Wellington last season.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Northern Knights had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with just one win in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They lost the opening game against Auckland but in the last match against Central Districts, they bounced back and won the game by 113 runs.

Much like their opponents, Wellington struggled for consistency last season as they ended up fifth on the table and missed the playoffs. So far this season they have one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 45%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter struggled for consistency last season as he scored 142 runs with an average of 28.40. He struggled to make an impact in the last game as he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jesse Tashkoff only played five games last season but he managed to score 281 runs with an average of 70.25. So far this season he has scored 21 and 9 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Hamilton during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 9C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 4C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Xavier Bell,Joe Carter,Brett Hampton,Robert ODonnell (c),Katene D Clarke,Ben Pomare (wk),Kristian Clarke,Scott Kuggeleijn,Tim Pringle,Joshua Harvey Brown,Zak Gibson, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Xavier Bell Batter Joe Carter Batter Brett Hampton Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Katene D Clarke Batter Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights only had one win last season but have managed one win in two games thus far in this campaign.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff,Callum McLachlan,Tim Robinson,Gareth Severin,Nick Kelly (c),Tom Blundell (wk),James Hartshorn,Logan van Beek,Peter Younghusband,Michael Snedden,Liam Dudding, Sam Mycock

Predicted Playing XI

Callum McLachlan Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tim Robinson Batter Gareth Severin Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Nick Kelly Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington did not have a great campaign last season as they missed the playoffs. They have one win in two games so far in this campaign.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Northern Knights 46-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Wellington won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 32

Wellington: 46

Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Wellington headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs. Both sides have made similar strides so far in this campaign as they have one win and one loss in two games. Historically Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture which was the case last season as they completed the double. Last season was a struggle for Northern Knights as they only won one game out of 10 matches and ended up sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington had a better opening stand in both games last season against Northern Knights which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Batters

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Brett Hampton did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant last season and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly has been one of the most consistent players for Wellington last season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Zak Gibson to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Zak Gibson was sensational in the last game against Central Districts as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is the leading wicket taker this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Hartshorn to be Wellington’ top bowler

James Hartshorn has been solid so far in this campaign, in the last game he bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.