Facts: With 275 runs, Llew Johnson is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

With 240 runs, Michael Sclanders is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago head into this game after a disappointing end to the Super Smash this season. They have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament and would be hoping to turn things around as they need wins in the last four matches to make the playoffs this season. In the last match they were beaten by Canterbury.

Much like their opponents, Auckland did not have a great start in the second half of the campaign as they lost the last match against Central Districts. Regardless of the result they have four wins in six matches and are second on the table. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dale Phillips has been solid in this campaign, so far this season Phillips has scored 234 runs with an average of 39 runs. Even though he struggled in the last match, we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

William O Donnell has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. In the last match O’Donnell scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Otago 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 09C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Luke Georgeson, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Thorn Parkes

Predicted Playing XI

Jamal Todd Batter Dale Phillips Batter Llew Johnson Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jake Gibson All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), James Neesham, Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Sean Solia Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper James Neesham Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have been phenomenal thus far as they have four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-30. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 30

Auckland: 45

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Otago head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far and a win for either team would have ramification on the points table. Auckland lost the last match against Central Districts but that doesn't change the fact they have been brilliant so far. Auckland have won four matches so far and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Otago have struggled thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game with four wickets to spare but it was Otago who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Auckland Top Batters

Llew Johnson to be Otago’ top batter

Llew Johnson was sensational in the last game against Canterbury as he scored 115 runs in this game. With 275 runs thus far, Johnson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Sclanders to be Auckland’ top batter

Michael Sclanders had a decent outing in the last game against Central Districts as he scored 23. With 240 runs so far, Sclanders is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon was excellent in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Canterbury. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Neesham to be Auckland’ top bowler

We expect James Neesham to return in the starting line up as he has been excellent in the first half of the campaign. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Auckland Otago to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Auckland to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Auckland have dominated this fixture in the past against Otago, both teams went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game with six wickets to spare. The bookmakers believe this would be a tight game but we expect Auckland to bounce back and bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





