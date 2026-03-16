Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction
OVO
38%
Chance of Winning
CKI
62%
List a
University of Otago Oval
Facts:
- With 224 runs, Dale Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
- With 283 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Otago head into this game after a disappointing end to the Super Smash this season. They have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign as they have three losses in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Wellington and won the game by 114 runs.
Canterbury has had a solid campaign thus far as they have one defeat in five matches which includes three wins and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Central Districts by three runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 62%
Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Luke Georgeson has had a solid campaign thus far as in five games he has scored 175 runs with an average of 35 runs. In the last match he scored 21 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rhys Mariu has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign Mariu has scored 55 runs in four matches with an average of 13.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Canterbury
Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Matthew Bacon, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming
Predicted Playing XI
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Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Dale Phillips
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Batter
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Llew Johnson
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Batter
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Dean Foxcroft
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All-rounder
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Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
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Leo Carter
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Batter
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Luke Georgeson
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All-rounder
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Jake Gibson
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All-rounder
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Ben Lockrose
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Bowler
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Jarrod McKay
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Bowler
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Matthew Bacon
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Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost three of the five matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Michael Rae
Predicted Playing XI
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Chad Bowes
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Batter
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Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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Rhys Mariu
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Batter
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Cole McConchie
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All-rounder
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Mitch Hay
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Wicket-keeper
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Matthew Boyle
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Batter
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Michael Rippon
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All-rounder
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Zakary Foulkes
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All-rounder
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Angus McKenzie
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Bowler
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Matt Rowe
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Bowler
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Fraser Sheat
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Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury have been brilliant thus far as they have just one defeat in five matches and are currently second on the table.
Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have dominated this fixture against Otago 46-33. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Otago: 33
Canterbury: 46
Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Canterbury and Otago head into this game after both sides have been decent in the first half of the campaign. Otago has struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in five matches but remain in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Canterbury has been consistent in the first half of the campaign as they have just one defeat in the first five matches. With 16 points so far, Canterbury are currently second on the table two points off Auckland who are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided affair as Canterbury won the game by a mammoth 240 runs. They also have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Canterbury will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Canterbury
List a
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters
Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter
Dale Phillips has been solid in this campaign, in the last match he scored 45 runs off 69 balls. So far this season Phillips has scored 224 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes has been phenomenal thus far, in the last game he scored 30 off 27 balls. So far this season Bowes has scored 283 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler
Matthew Bacon was excellent in the first half of the campaign for Otago. He missed the last match but regardless with ten wickets, Bacon remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season. So far in this tournament he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Otago to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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