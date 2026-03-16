Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction OVO 38 % Chance of Winning CKI 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Otago take on Canterbury in the 16th of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Otago head into this game after a disappointing end to the Super Smash this season. They have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign as they have three losses in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Wellington and won the game by 114 runs.

Canterbury has had a solid campaign thus far as they have one defeat in five matches which includes three wins and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Central Districts by three runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 38%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 62%

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Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Georgeson has had a solid campaign thus far as in five games he has scored 175 runs with an average of 35 runs. In the last match he scored 21 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rhys Mariu has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign Mariu has scored 55 runs in four matches with an average of 13.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Canterbury 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Matthew Bacon, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Thorn Parkes Batter Dale Phillips Batter Llew Johnson Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost three of the five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Michael Rae

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Rhys Mariu Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Matthew Boyle Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Matt Rowe Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury have been brilliant thus far as they have just one defeat in five matches and are currently second on the table.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have dominated this fixture against Otago 46-33. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Canterbury won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 33

Canterbury: 46

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago head into this game after both sides have been decent in the first half of the campaign. Otago has struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in five matches but remain in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Canterbury has been consistent in the first half of the campaign as they have just one defeat in the first five matches. With 16 points so far, Canterbury are currently second on the table two points off Auckland who are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided affair as Canterbury won the game by a mammoth 240 runs. They also have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Canterbury will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips has been solid in this campaign, in the last match he scored 45 runs off 69 balls. So far this season Phillips has scored 224 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes has been phenomenal thus far, in the last game he scored 30 off 27 balls. So far this season Bowes has scored 283 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon was excellent in the first half of the campaign for Otago. He missed the last match but regardless with ten wickets, Bacon remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season. So far in this tournament he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.