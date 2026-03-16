Otago vs Central Districts Match Prediction
OVO
37%
Chance of Winning
CST
63%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
University Oval, Dunedin
Facts:
- With 457 runs, Dale Phillips was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.
- With 502 runs, Curtis Heaphy was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.
Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Otago have had a dismal start to the campaign this season asthey remain the only team yet to register a single point this season and with two defeats in two games, they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Auckland and Otago lost the match by 95 runs.
Central Districts did not have a great start last season but they still made the playoffs last season where they lost against Auckland. They have one win in two games this season and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago’ chances of winning - 37%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 63%
Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Max Chu had a decent season last year as he scored 290 runs with an average of 36.25. He has had a good start in both games thus far and we expect him to capitalise and do well in the upcoming game.
Brad Schmulian had a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored a half century in the opening game. Schmulian was sensational last season and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in Dunedin during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Jack Boyle,Jamal Todd,Thorn Parkes,Max Chu (wk),Llew Johnson,Troy Johnson,Luke Georgeson (c),Ben Lockrose,Danru Ferns,Matthew Bacon,Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Thorn Parkes
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
Batter
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Luke Georgeson
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Jarrod McKay
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago missed the playoffs last season and so far this season, Otago has lost both games and are currently sixth on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Dane Cleaver (wk),Brad Schmulian,Dean Foxcroft,Tom Bruce,Curtis Heaphy,Josh Clarkson,William Clark,Toby Findlay,Jayden Lennox (c),Blair Tickner,Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Findlay
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have managed one win in two games this season and are currently fourth on the table.
Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head
Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 35-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Otago: 32
Central Districts: 35
Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Otago and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Otago missed the playoffs last season and so far this season they have two defeats in two games and are currently sixth on the table. In both games this season Otago have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Central Districts have one win in two games so far and they are currently fourth on the table. They were excellent last season and we expect them to finish in the playoff spot once again this term. Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Central Districts
List a
University Oval, Dunedin, Dunedin
Otago Volts
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Central Stags
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters
Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter
Dale Phillips had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 27 runs. Even though Phillips has struggled a bit thus far we are going to back him as he was sensational last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy was sensational once again in the last match as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in the game. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him the best bet to be the top scorer in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler
Matthew Bacon struggled in the opening game but in the last match he bagged three wickets against Auckland. Last year he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Jayden Lennox has had a solid start to the season as he has bagged four wickets in two matches. Lennox has been pretty consistent for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Otago to win - 2.24 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments