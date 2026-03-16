Facts: With 457 runs, Dale Phillips was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.

With 502 runs, Curtis Heaphy was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago have had a dismal start to the campaign this season asthey remain the only team yet to register a single point this season and with two defeats in two games, they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Auckland and Otago lost the match by 95 runs.

Central Districts did not have a great start last season but they still made the playoffs last season where they lost against Auckland. They have one win in two games this season and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’ chances of winning - 37%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 63%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Max Chu had a decent season last year as he scored 290 runs with an average of 36.25. He has had a good start in both games thus far and we expect him to capitalise and do well in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian had a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored a half century in the opening game. Schmulian was sensational last season and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Dunedin during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Jack Boyle,Jamal Todd,Thorn Parkes,Max Chu (wk),Llew Johnson,Troy Johnson,Luke Georgeson (c),Ben Lockrose,Danru Ferns,Matthew Bacon,Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Jamal Todd Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson Batter Max Chu Wicket-keeper Troy Johnson Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago missed the playoffs last season and so far this season, Otago has lost both games and are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Dane Cleaver (wk),Brad Schmulian,Dean Foxcroft,Tom Bruce,Curtis Heaphy,Josh Clarkson,William Clark,Toby Findlay,Jayden Lennox (c),Blair Tickner,Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Toby Findlay All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have managed one win in two games this season and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 35-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Otago: 32

Central Districts: 35

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Otago missed the playoffs last season and so far this season they have two defeats in two games and are currently sixth on the table. In both games this season Otago have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Central Districts have one win in two games so far and they are currently fourth on the table. They were excellent last season and we expect them to finish in the playoff spot once again this term. Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 27 runs. Even though Phillips has struggled a bit thus far we are going to back him as he was sensational last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy was sensational once again in the last match as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in the game. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him the best bet to be the top scorer in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon struggled in the opening game but in the last match he bagged three wickets against Auckland. Last year he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox has had a solid start to the season as he has bagged four wickets in two matches. Lennox has been pretty consistent for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.