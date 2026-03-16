Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction
WFI
33%
Chance of Winning
CKI
67%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Facts:
- With 17 wickets, Liam Dudding was the leading wicket taker for Wellington last season.
- With 351 runs, Cole McConchie was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in last season.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington did not make the playoffs last season even though they got off to a solid start last season as they ended the season with three defeats in four matches. Unlike last season they struggled in the opening game against Central Districts as they were outplayed and they lost the game by four wickets.
Canterbury are the defending champions and they got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Otago and Canterbury dominated the match as they won the game with six wickets to spare and would be hoping to carry on their form. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 33%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 67%
Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jesse Tashkoff only played five games last season but he managed to score 281 runs with an average of 70.25. In the opening game he scored 21 off 15 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cole McConchie was phenomenal last year ashe scored 351 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though he struggled against Otago in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Wellington during the game and do not expect any stoppages during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Jesse Tashkoff,Callum McLachlan,Tim Robinson,Gareth Severin,Nick Kelly (c),Tom Blundell (wk),James Hartshorn,Logan van Beek,Peter Younghusband,Michael Snedden,Liam Dudding, Sam Mycock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington struggled for consistency last season as they missed the playoffs. They lost the opening game against Central Districts.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes,Henry Nicholls (c),Rhys Mariu,Matthew Boyle,Cole McConchie,Mitchell Hay (wk),Michael Rippon,Ish Sodhi,Angus McKenzie,Fraser Sheat,Michael Rae, Sean Davey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury were sensational last season as they won the championship. They won the opening game against Otago.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have had an upper hand in this fixture against Wellington 48-34. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Wellington: 34
Canterbury: 48
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury go head to head after both sides had contrasting starts to the season. Wellington struggled for consistency last season as they ended last season with three defeats in four games but their form continued this season as they got outplayed against Central Districts in the opening game. On the other hand, Canterbury had a historic season last year as they won the championship and in the opening game they dominated against Otago. Last season both teams went head to head twice and Canterbury won on both occasions and in both games they ended up with a better opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury
List a
Basin Reserve, Wellington, Wellington
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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly has been one of the most consistent players for Wellington last season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes got off to a decent start this season as he scored 24 runs. Bowes was sensational last season as he scored 283 runs in four matches and we expect him to do well in this game which makes him our top pick in this fixture.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding was excellent once again in the opening game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/23. Dudding was the leading wicket taker for his side last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Angus McKenzie to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Angus McKenzie had a solid campaign last year as he bagged nine wickets and in the opening game he made a big impact as he ended the game with three wickets which makes us believe he will achieve a similar feat in this fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Wellington to win - 2.44 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.49 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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