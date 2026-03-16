WFI (Wellington) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction
WFI
68%
Chance of Winning
NDS
32%
List a
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 106 runs, Muhammad Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
- With 219 runs, Henry Cooper is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Wellington have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign. Wellington lost the opening game of the campaign but then were unbeaten in the next three matches which includes two wins in three matches. In the last game Wellington fell short against Otago as they lost the game by 114 runs.
Northern Knights have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. Northern Knights have lost back to back games and in the last game they lost against Auckland. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 68%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 32%
Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim Robinson has been sensational for Wellington in all formats. So far this season Robinson has scored 100 runs with an average of 50 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Katene D Clarke has struggled to make an impact so far as he has scored 70 runs in four matches with an average of 17.50. Clarke was sensational in Super Smash which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Wellington
Wellington vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Adam Milne, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Young-Husband
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have showcased inconsistency so far as they have two wins and two losses in five matches and are currently third on the table.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Katene D Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Tim Seifert, Scott Johnston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene D Clarke
|
Batter
|
Fergus Lellman
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Bowler
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have once again struggled this season as they have one win in five games and are currently sixth on the table.
Wellington vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Wellington dominated this fixture against Northern Knights 45-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Wellington won the game.
Head to Head
Wellington: 45
Northern Knights: 32
Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Northern Knights and Wellington head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Northern Knights have struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign as they have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Wellington have had a much better start to the campaign than their opponents as they have two wins and two defeats in the first five matches and are currently third on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Wellington dominated the game from the start and eventually won the match by 49 runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Wellington will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Northern Knights
List a
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter
Muhammad Abbas did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent and with 106 runs Abbas is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Henry Cooper has been sensational for Northern Knights this season, in the last game he scored 86 runs and with 219 runs, Cooper is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Adam Milne to be Wellington’ top bowler
Adam Milne has been excellent in this tournament. In the last match he bagged three wickets and with seven wickets thus far he is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Scott Kuggeleijn has been solid thus far in this campaign. In the last game he bagged three wickets and with eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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