Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction
WFI
55%
Chance of Winning
OVO
45%
List a
University Oval
Facts:
- With 178 runs, Muhammad Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
- With 312 runs, Dale Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning
Wellington have struggled for consistency so far as they had two wins in the first four matches and since then they have lost two of the last three games which showcases their struggles. Wellington are currently level on points with Central Districts who currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game they lost against Canterbury.
Unlike their opponents Otago have struggled to make an impact in the group stages this season as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. Otago need an almost perfect run in the last three matches if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Otago’ chances of winning - 45%
Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nick Greenwood has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season, Greenwood has scored 91 runs in seven matches with an average of 15.16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Llew Johnson has been solid in this campaign, so far this season Johnson has scored 280 runs with an average of 40 runs. Even though he struggled in the last match, we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Otago Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Otago
Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Young-Husband
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Luke Georgeson, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Thorn Parkes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Wellington vs Otago Head to Head
Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-27. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game.
Head to Head
Wellington: 45
Otago: 27
Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds
Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Otago and Wellington head into this penultimate game with both sides hoping to make a final push to make the playoffs this season. Otago has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They are five points shy of Central Districts and Wellington who are level on points and are third and fourth on the table which makes this an important game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Wellington have lost two of the last three matches and would be hoping to turn things around and have a strong finish to the season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Otago dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Otago
List a
University Oval, Wellington
Wellington vs Otago Top Batters
Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter
Muhammad Abbas did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 178 runs, Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter
Dale Phillips was sublime in the last game against Auckland as he scored 78 off 70 balls and with 312 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding was sensational in the last match against Canterbury as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler
Matthew Bacon struggled in the last game against Auckland but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime in this campaign and with 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments