Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning OVO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Wellington take on Otago in the 24th of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington have struggled for consistency so far as they had two wins in the first four matches and since then they have lost two of the last three games which showcases their struggles. Wellington are currently level on points with Central Districts who currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game they lost against Canterbury.

Unlike their opponents Otago have struggled to make an impact in the group stages this season as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. Otago need an almost perfect run in the last three matches if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 55%

Otago’ chances of winning - 45%

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Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nick Greenwood has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season, Greenwood has scored 91 runs in seven matches with an average of 15.16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Llew Johnson has been solid in this campaign, so far this season Johnson has scored 280 runs with an average of 40 runs. Even though he struggled in the last match, we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Otago 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Young-Husband All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Luke Georgeson, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Jacob Cumming, Zac Cumming, Thorn Parkes

Predicted Playing XI

Jamal Todd Batter Dale Phillips Batter Llew Johnson Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jake Gibson All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-27. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game.

Head to Head

Wellington: 45

Otago: 27

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Otago and Wellington head into this penultimate game with both sides hoping to make a final push to make the playoffs this season. Otago has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They are five points shy of Central Districts and Wellington who are level on points and are third and fourth on the table which makes this an important game if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Wellington have lost two of the last three matches and would be hoping to turn things around and have a strong finish to the season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Otago dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter

Muhammad Abbas did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 178 runs, Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips was sublime in the last game against Auckland as he scored 78 off 70 balls and with 312 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding was sensational in the last match against Canterbury as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon struggled in the last game against Auckland but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime in this campaign and with 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.