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Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

CST

58%

Chance of Winning

DUBC

42%

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1.71
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1.75
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1.75
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T20i

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Central Districts take on Dubai Capitals in the opening game of the 2025 Global Super League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 10 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 339 runs, Tom Bruce was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in Super Smash last season.
  • Dubai Capitals have made the finals in each of the last two seasons in ILT20.

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Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Central Districts head into this tournament after they dominated the T20 Blast in the last campaign. They are unbeaten in the last six matches, they went head to head against Canterbury in the finals and Central Districts dominated the game as they beat Canterbury with six wickets to spare.

Dubai Capitals will be making their debut in this tournament after they have dominated ILT20 in each of the last two seasons. In the last season they made the finals and they beat Desert Vipers with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Central Districts’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William Clark did not have a great impact in the Super Smash as he played 130 runs in ten matches with an average of 26. We expect Clark to struggle early on in the campaign and to score low in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell heads into this tournament after a decent campaign in the MLC. He was solid in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals as he scored 202 runs with an average of 33.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Central Districts

1.93
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Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young

Batter

Josh Clarkson

Batter

Dean Foxcroft

Batter

Tom Bruce

Batter

Dane Cleaver

Wicket-keeper

William Clark

All-rounder

Jayden Lennox

All-rounder

Angus Schaw

All-rounder

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Matthew Forde

Bowler

Ajaz Patel

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts would be making their debut in this tournament. They were brilliant in the Super Smash last season as they won the championship.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Jesse Bootan, Jordan Johnson, Rovman Powell, Sediqullah Atal, Dominic Drakes, Gulbadin Naib, Kadeem Alleyne, Shakib Al Hasan, Khalid Shah, Niroshan Dickwella, Aryaman Varma, Farhan Khan, Kaleem Sana, Qais Ahmad, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Bootan

Batter

Jordan Johnson

Batter

Sediqullah Atal

Batter

Gulbadin Naib

All-rounder

Khalid Shah

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounder

Niroshan Dickwella

Bowler

Kaleem Sana

Bowler

Qais Ahmad

Bowler

Zeeshan Naseer

Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals would be making their debut much like their opponents. They made the finals in each of the last two seasons in ILT20.

Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

This would be the first time Central Districts and Dubai Capitals go head to head in T20 format.

Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Capitals

Central Districts and Dubai Capitals would be making their debuts in this tournament this season. Central Districts are the Super Smash Champions they would be hoping to make their mark in this tournament. Central Districts openers dominated Will Young and Jack Boyle were brilliant in the Super Smash. On the other hand, Dubai Capitals have made the finals in each of the last two seasons. Last year Dubai Capitals played Desert Vipers in the finals and beat them with four wickets to spare. Dubai Capitals head into this tournament without their openers who dominated the playoffs which makes us believe Central Districts will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals

T20i

Providence Stadium, Guyana, null

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Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce was sensational for Central Districts in the domestic T20 tournament as he was consistent and with 339 runs he was the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gulbadini Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Gulbadin Naib was sensational for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, even though he struggled in the finals, Naib scored 381 runs and was one of the leading run scorers in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner had an incredible campaign in the Super Smash as he was the standout bowler and with 16 wickets he was the leading wicket taker as well for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Gulbadin Naib was the standout player last season as he was immense with the bat and the ball last season. Naib bagged 11 wickets and was one of the most consistent bowlers last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Central Districts

Central Districts and Dubai Capitals would be making their debut in this tournament this season, this would be the first time both teams go head to head in T20. On paper Central Districts look far superior which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Central Districts would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Central Districts to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
  • Dubai Capitals to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
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