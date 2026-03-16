Facts: Dubai Capitals have made the finals in each of the last two seasons in ILT20.

This would be the first time Dubai Capitals and Hobart Hurricanes go head to head in this tournament.

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals made their debut in the last game against Central Districts and they dominated the game with the ball. Dubai Capitals batted first and scored 165 runs, they managed to defend the total and eventually won the game by 22 runs. They would be hoping to continue their form in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes head into this tournament after a brilliant performance in the BBL last season. They dominated the group stages and made the playoffs last season. Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in the finals by 54 runs. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 45%

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Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rovman Powell missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He was brilliant in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals as he scored 202 runs with an average of 33.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary had a solid campaign last year in the BBL as he scored 232 runs with an average of 23.20. He was one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Dubai Capitals 2.07 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last six games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Weather Report Jul 11 2025. Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Jesse Bootan, Jordan Johnson, Rovman Powell, Sediqullah Atal, Dominic Drakes, Gulbadin Naib, Kadeem Alleyne, Shakib Al Hasan, Khalid Shah, Niroshan Dickwella, Aryaman Varma, Farhan Khan, Kaleem Sana, Qais Ahmad, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Bootan Batter Jordan Johnson Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Khalid Shah Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Zeeshan Naseer Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals would be making their debut much like their opponents. They made the finals in each of the last two seasons in ILT20.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Ward Batter Fabian Allen Batter Macalister Wright Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Raf MacMillan All-rounder Jake Doran Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes were brilliant last season as they made the finals where they beat Victoria and won the championship.

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Hobart Hurricanes go head to head for the first time in this tournament.

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Dubai Capitals and Hobart Hurricanes go head to head for the first time in this T20 format. Dubai Capitals went head to head against Central Districts in the opening game and against all odds they went on and registered their first win in the tournament, they beat Central Districts by 22 runs. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after they dominated the BBL last season. They were arguably the best team and they went on to win the championship. Hobart Hurricanes would be missing some key players in this tournament and looking at the fact how well Dubai Capitals bowled in the last game, we believe Dubai Capitals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes T20i Providence Stadium, Guyana, null Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.87 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Gulbadini Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Gulbadin Naib did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as Naib scored 381 runs and was one of the leading run scorers in the ILT20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott has been one of the most consistent batters for Hobart Hurricanes last year in the BBL. We believe McDermott will lead the way for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan was excellent in the opening game against Dubai Capitals as he bagged four wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jackson Bird to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Jackson Bird only played three games in the BBL last season but he was sensational in those games as he bagged seven wickets. He is going to be their main weapon in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.