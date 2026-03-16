Facts: With 91 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals in this campaign.

With 111 runs, Kyle Mayers was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in this campaign.

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals have struggled this season as after a brilliant start against Central Districts this season, they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. They head into this game needing a win to stay in contention this term. In the last game they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 57 runs.

Rangpur Riders were sensational last season as they won the inaugural tournament and have once again been dominant in the group stages. They are a win away from sealing a spot in the finals this season. In the last game they beat Hobart Hurricanes by one run. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 41%

Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 59%

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Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Niroshan Dickwella has had a decent campaign thus far. In all three games thus far, he has got starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. He has scored 15, 12 and 26, we believe he will come good in this game and will score high.

Nurul Hasan struggled last season as he scored 182 runs with an average of 20.22. He hasn’t had a great start to the campaign as in two matches he has scored 18 and 3 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted firstregardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Kadeem Alleyne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Aryaman Varma, Kaleem Sana, Khuzaima Tanveer, Rovman Powell, Qais Ahmad, Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Jordan Johnson All-rounder Jesse Bootan All-rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Aryaman Varma Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Khuzaima Tanveer Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have struggled this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Yasir Ali All-rounder Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have once again been dominant as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table.

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament.

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns thus far, Dubai Capitals had a decent start to the campaign but they head into this game after back to back defeats against Hobart Hurricanes and Guyana Amazon Warriors and need a win in the final game to stay in contention of making the finals this season. On the other hand, the defending champions Rangpur Riders have a perfect record thus far and with two wins in two games they are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Rangpur Riders have had an opening partnership of 49 and 24 and in both games they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal had a decent game once again in the last outing as he scored 25. He has been consistent in this campaign and with 91 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter

Kyle Mayers has been outstanding in this campaign thus far. He scored 44* in the first game and then he scored 67* in the last match. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him, he has been economical thus far and has bagged four wickets thus farwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khaled Ahmed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Khaled Ahmed has been the best bowler in this campaign thus far. He once again bagged four wickets in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.