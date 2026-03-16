Facts: With 402 runs, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in Super Smash last season.

With 339 runs, Tom Bruce was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in Super Smash last season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this tournament after they had an underwhelming campaign last season. Guyana Amazon Warriors missed the finals last season as they ended up third on the table. This year they lost the opening game of the season against Rangpur Riders and would be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Central Districts head into this tournament after they dominated the T20 Blast in the last campaign. They dominated the T20 campaign as they ended the season with an unbeaten streak of six games. They lost the opening game against Dubai Capitals. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 60%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 40%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored eight in the opening game. We still believe he will make an impact this season as he was a sensation in CPL last season as he scored 269. Gurbaz will score well in the upcoming game.

William Clark did not have a great impact in the Super Smash as he played 130 runs in ten matches with an average of 26. He was decent in the opening game as he scored 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Central Districts 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last seven games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Saud Shakeel, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Saud Shakeel All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors had two wins in four matches last year and they ended up third on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Jayden Lennox All-rounder Angus Schaw All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts would be making their debut in this tournament. They were brilliant in the Super Smash last season as they won the championship.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Central Districts will face off for the first time in this tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Central Districts go head to head after both sides faltered in the opening game which makes this a crucial game for both sides. Central Districts went head to head against Dubai Capitals in the opening game and they struggled in the run chase. Dubai Capitals scored 165 and they eventually won the game by 22 runs. Central Districts had a better opening partnership in the game. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors were favourites against Rangpur Riders in the opening game but they got humbled in the game as they lost the tie by eight runs. Guyana Amazon Warriors also conceded a bigger opening stand in the opening game which makes us believe Central Districts will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer did not have a great start to the season as he scored 13 in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as he was sensational in MLC as he scored three back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce was sensational for Central Districts in the domestic T20 tournament and he continued his form in this campaign as he scored 34 in the opening game and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie was sensational in the opening game as he bagged two wickets against Rangpur Riders. With 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner had an incredible campaign in the Super Smash as he bagged 16 wickets last season. In the opening game he bagged two wickets and we expect him to carry his form into this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.