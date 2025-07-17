Facts: With 66 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in this tournament.

With 66 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals in this campaign.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors missed the finals last season and struggled in the opening game of the season against Rangpur Riders as they lost the game by eight runs. In the last match Guyana Amazon Warriors registered their first win of the season as they beat Central DIstricts by 66 runs.

Dubai Capitals got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Central Districts in the season opener and they won the game by 22 runs. In the last game they fell short against Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 69%

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 31%

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Expectations were high after Shimron Hetmyer’s brilliant performance in the MLC this season. So far he has struggled as he has scored 13 and 12 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Niroshan Dickwella has struggled in this campaign thus far. In the opening game against Central Districts he scored 15 and then in the last match he scored 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Saud Shakeel, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Saud Shakeel All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors started the campaign with a defeat against Rangpur Riders but managed to turn things around as they won the last game against Central Districts.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Kadeem Alleyne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Aryaman Varma, Kaleem Sana, Khuzaima Tanveer, Rovman Powell, Qais Ahmad, Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Jordan Johnson All-rounder Jesse Bootan All-rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Aryaman Varma Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Khuzaima Tanveer Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals won the opening game against Central Districts but in the last match they lost against Hobart Hurricanes.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Dubai Capitals will face off for the first time in this tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Capitals

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Dubai Capitals go head to head after both sides have had a similar start to the season as both sides have one win and one defeat in the first two games which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Guyana missed the finals last season and struggled in the opening game this season as they lost against Rangpur Riders but in the last game they dominated against Central Districts as they won the match by 66 runs. We expect Guyana Amazon Warriors to win back to back games and Dubai Capitals openers will struggle to negate the new ball. We believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals T20i Providence Stadium, Guyana, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great start against Rangpur Riders but was sensational in the last game as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored 25 off 11 balls. With 66 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir was sensational in the last match against Central Districts as he bagged four wickets in the game. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him, he showed his class in the opening game as he bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.