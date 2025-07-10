Facts: With 344 runs at a strike rate of 143.93 to his name in 10 matches, Stephen Eskinazi is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex

D'Arcy Short has also scored 344 runs in 10 matches and is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire

Tom Helm of Middlesex has picked 17 wickets at an average of 19.70, and an economy rate of 8.93

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Middlesex and Gloucestershire are the seventh and eighth-ranked teams in the nine-team South Group T20 Blast 2025 table. Gloucestershire will have a better chance of beating Middlesex in Friday's fixture. Gloucestershire have traditionally held an upper hand against Middlesex in the T20 Blast. Four wins in the last five games against them in the T20 Blast proves the same.

Gloucestershire picked up their batting performance after back-to-back five defeats, and so did their bowlers.The result was four wins on the trot. On the other hand, Middlesex have just lost the plot since the very beginning.Just two wins in ten matches tells a sad story. They have managed just one win in their last six games. The win which came three matches ago came by a narrow one-run margin. The batting unit has collapsed despite some big names, and bowlers have found it difficult to defend some high totals as well. Having lost three matches in a row, Middlesex are under the pump, and Gloucestershire would eye their fifth victory of the season on Friday.

Middlesex chances of winning - 40%

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 60%

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

New Zealand batting star Kane Williamson is the second-highest run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment. The experienced campaigner has scored259 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.37and a strike rate of 141.53. He has scores of 25, 34, 26, 53 and 23 not out in his last five outings. A big innings from Williamson looks round the corner, and betting on him could prove to be a masterstroke.

Miles Hammond has been the better batters for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored233 runs in 10 matchesat an average of 23.30 and a strike rate of 127.32. The 29-year-old has scores of 14, 48 and 15 in his last three outings. With Gloucestershire's campaign coming to an end, Gloucestershire's second-highest run-scorer would be hoping for a decent outing against Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Four runs to be scored on first ball of the match 6.00 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

In the last five years, teams winning the toss have opted to bowl first 50 percent of the time in the T20 Blast matches at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood. Two T20 Blast 2025 matches have been played so far at the venue. In the match, Middlesex elected to bat first even though Glamorgan ended up winning by five wickets. In the second match,Hampshire elected to field first and won by three wickets. The chance of the team winning the toss opting to field first is high once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Northwood on Friday, July 10.No rain has been predicted for the day.With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Kane Williamson, Max Holden, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Joshua De Caires

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (CAP) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Gedes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-roudner Joe Cracknell (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost three matches in a row now. Overall, they have lost six of their ten games so far in the T20 Blast 2025, and managed just two wins. One game ended in a tie, while one ended without result due to rain.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

D'Arcy Short, Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Tommy Boorman, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (CAP) Batter Ben Charlesworth All-roudner Gv Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire's four-match winning run came to an end with their defeat against Surrey on Wednesday. The team kicked off their campaign with five defeats in a row, and then won four on the trot.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire have a heavy head-to-head lead over Middlesex. They have also won four of their last five matches against them.

Head to Head

Matches: 25

Gloucestershire Won: 19

Middlesex Won: 4

NR: 1

Tied: 1

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.93 (Pari Match)

Middlesex openers Stevie Eskinazi and Kane Williamsonpartnered for 69 runs in their last outing against Hampshire. Eskinazi scored 94 runs off 48 balls, and Williamson chipped in with 25 runs off 22 balls. In their second-last outing, the duo forged an 87-run partnership. Eskinazi scored 75 off 41, while Williamson scored 34 off 23 balls. The opening stand between them accounted for 34 runs in their third-last outing against Surrey. Interestingly, Middlesex lost all the three games. Middlesex openers have done consistently well despite their team losing matches. The two right-handers are expected to give the Middlesex team a better start than their Gloucestershire counterparts.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire T20 Merchant Taylors' School Ground, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Stephen Eskinazi to be MIddlesex's top batter

Stephen Eskinazi is currently the leading run-scorer for Middlesex. He has scored 344 runs at a strike rate of 143.93, and an average of 43.00. Three fifties have already come off his bat this season. The opener scored 94 runs off 48 balls in his last outing, and there is a high chance of him emerging as the leading run-scorer for his team once again.

D’Arcy Short to be Gloucestershire's top batter

D Arcy Short has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 344 runs in 10 matches at an average of 34.40, and a strike rate of 134.37. He scored 70 runs off just 53 balls in his last outing. The Australian international smashed eight fours and three sixes.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler

Tom Helm has been the standout performer for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025. The pacer has picked 17 wickets at an average of 19.70, and an economy rate of 8.93. He picked just one wicket in his last outing against Middlesex but gave away just 27 runs in four overs. Helm registered figures of 1/30 in his last outing against Gloucestershire.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Left-arm pacer David Payne could pick only one wicket in his last outing against Middlesex (July 6). However, he gave away just 22 runs in four overs. He was mighty economical in his last outing of the T20 Blast 2025 against Surrey. He gave away just 18 runs in four overs and picked a wicket. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 14 wickets at an average of 16.85, and economy rate of 6.05.