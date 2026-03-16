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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

GAW

68%

Chance of Winning

HOH

32%

Parimatch

1.47
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Melbet

1.52
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Batery

1.53
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T20i

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Hobart Hurricanes in the ninth game of the 2025 Global Super League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 17 at 04:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 73 runs, Moeen Ali is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in this tournament.
  • With 98 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors missed the finals last season but are placed well this season to make the finals this term. They lost the opening game of the season against Rangpur Riders but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games against Central Districts and Dubai Capitals and are at the top of the table.

Hobart Hurricanes have struggled in their debut season. They got off to a great start this season as they beat Dubai Capitals in the season opener but since then they have lost back to back games against Rangpur Riders and Central Districts. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 68%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 32%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shimron Hetmyer has failed to liveup to the expectation in this campaign as he has struggled thus far. Hetmyer has scored 13, 12 and 14 in the three matches so far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary had a decent campaign in the BBL but has failed to make an impact in this tournament. So far he has scored 4, 9 and 12 in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.87
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Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors

1.92
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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Saud Shakeel, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles

Batter

Romario Shepherd

Batter

Evin Lewis

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket-keeper

Saud Shakeel

All-rounder

David Wiese

All-rounder

Gudakesh Motie

All-rounder

Dwaine Pretorius

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

Mark Adair

Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors started the campaign with a defeat against Rangpur Riders but managed to turn things and have won back to back games.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Ward

Batter

Fabian Allen

Batter

Macalister Wright

Batter

Nikhil Chaudhary

All-rounder

Ben McDermott

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Nabi

All-rounder

Raf MacMillan

All-rounder

Jake Doran

Bowler

Billy Stanlake

Bowler

Jackson Bird

Bowler

Usama Mir

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes got off to a great start this season as they beat Dubai Capitals in the opening game since then they have lost back to back games and are third on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Hobart Hurricanes will face off for the first time in this tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Hobart Hurricanes head into this game in contrasting form. Both sides need a win to seal a final spot this season which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Guyana Amazon Warriors have won back to back games and are currently at the top of the table. Since they have a better NRR, we believe Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites to make the finals. On the other hand Hobart Huricanes have lost back to back games and need a win to have a chance of making the finals this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Hobart Hurricanes have conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20i

Providence Stadium, Guyana, null

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Guyana Amazon Warriors

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Moeen Ali to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Moeen Ali was brilliant in the last game as he scored 40 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 73 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott has been the standout batter for Hobart Hurricanes this season as he has been consistent and with 98 runs, he he is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir continued his incredible form as he ended with another four wickets in the last game. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fabian Allen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Fabian Allen struggled in the last game against Central Districts regardless we are going to back him once again as with five wickets in three matches, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hobart Hurricanes and Guyana Amazon Warriors face off for the first time in this tournament. Guyana Amazon Warriors have won back to back games and are favourites to make the finals. The bookmakers have sided with Guyana Amazon Warriors and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Guyana Amazon Warriors to win - 1.47 (PariMatch)
  • Hobart Hurricanes to win - 2.57 (PariMatch)
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