Facts: With 402 runs, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in Super Smash last season.

With 306 runs, Saif Hassan was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL last season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this tournament after they missed the finals last season. They ended up with two wins in four games but ended up third on the table as Rangpur Riders had a better NRR in the last campaign. Guyana Amazon Warriors lost the finals in CPL against Saint Lucia Kings.

Rangpur Riders had a solid campaign in the group stages last year in BPL as they ended up with eight wins in 12 matches and ended up third on the table. They failed to replicate their form in the playoffs as they lost against Khulna Tigers in the first round. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 67%

Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 33%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz only played nine games in CPL for Guyana Amazon Warriors and he made an instant impact. Gurbaz scored 269 runs with an average of 29.88 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nurul Hasan had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 182 runs with an average of 20.22. We expect Hasan to struggle against the quality bowling lineup of Guyana Amazon Warriors and to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last five games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness heavy thunderstorms during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Saud Shakeel, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Saud Shakeel All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors had two wins in four matches last year and they ended up third on the table.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Ibrahim Zadran, Khawaja Nafay, Yasir Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kyle Mayers, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Saif Hassan Batter Yasir Ali All-rounder Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were brilliant last season as they made the finals where they beat Victoria and won the championship.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders went head to head last year and it turned out to be a low scoring game and Rangpur Riders won the game by 15 runs.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 00

Rangpur Riders: 01

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders went head to head last season in this tournament. It was the final game in the group stages with both sides needing a win to make the finals last term. Rangpur Riders batted first and scored 117 runs, Guyana Amazon Warriors batters failed to show up as they were bowled out for 102 and Rangpur Riders won the game by 15 runs and they eventually won the championship. Rangpur Riders openers were dominant last season as they had an opening stand of 47 and 124 in the last two matches and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Rangpur Riders will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders T20i Providence Stadium, Guyana, null Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer heads into this series after a brilliant display in the MLC as he scored three half centuries in the last four games. He was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter

Saif Hassan heads into this campaign after a solid season in BPL as he was the standout batter and with 306 runs he was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie was outstanding last season for Guyana Amazon Warriors, in CPL Motie bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Akif Javed had an incredible campaign last season as he was the most consistent bowler and with 20 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.