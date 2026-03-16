Facts: With 103 runs, Moeen Ali is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in this tournament.

With 130 runs, Kyle Mayers was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in this campaign.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors missed the finals last season but have been brilliant this season.After a loss in the opening game of the season against Rangpur Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won three games on the bounceand ended up second on the table. They would be hoping to go all the way this term.

Rangpur Riders are one game away from winning back to back championships. They have been sensational so far this season.Rangpur Riders remained the only unbeaten side in this campaign and they ended up at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 66%

Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 34%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shimron Hetmyer has failed to live up to the expectation in this campaign ashe has struggled thus far. Hetmyer has scored 13, 12, 14 and 39 so far,even though he scored 39 in the last innings, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Nurul Hasan has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 80 runs in four matches. In the last game against Central Districts he scored five which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first.The last four of the five games have been won by the team that battedfirst regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Saud Shakeel, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Saud Shakeel All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost the opening game but since then they have won three games on the bounce and ended up second on the table.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Yasir Ali All-rounder Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have remained unbeaten in the group stages and with three wins in four games they ended up at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders have faced off twice and on both occasions Rangpur Riders were victorious.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 00

Rangpur Riders: 02

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders head into the finals after both sides have dominated the group stages this season. Both teams went head to head in the group stages and it was a great game for the neutrals. Rangpur Riders batted first and scored 162 runs, Guyana Amazon Warriors struggled in the run chase and they eventually lost the game by eight runs. Rangpur Riders had a better opening partnership on the day. Rangpur Riders are the defending champions and are one win away from winning back to back championships.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Rangpur Riders have had a better opening stand in all three games in the group stagewhich makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders T20i Providence Stadium, Guyana, null Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Moeen Ali to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Moeen Ali was brilliant in the last game as he scored 30 and continued his excellent form in the last game. With 103 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter

Kyle Mayers missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup in this game. He has been excellent thus far andwith 130 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riderswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been the stand out bowler this season for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He bagged two wickets in the last match andwith 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khaled Ahmed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Khaled Ahmed was the standout bowler once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Dubai Capitals. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.