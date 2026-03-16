Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Match Prediction
HOH
60%
Chance of Winning
CST
40%
T20i
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Facts
- With 82 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.
- Central Districts remain the only side in this tournament yet to register a single point thus far.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes made their debut in this tournament and got off to a great start this season as they dominated against Dubai Capitals in the season opener but in the last game against Rangpur Riders, they fell short and they lost the game by one run. With one win in two matches, Hobart Hurricanes are currently third on the table.
Central Districts have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only side in this campaign yet to register a single win and need to turn things around to make the finals this season. In the last game they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 60%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 40%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nikhil Chaudhary had a decent campaign in the BBL last season as he scored 232 runs with an average of 23.20. So far he has scored 4 and 9 in two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
William Clark did not have a great impact in the Super Smash as he played 130 runs in ten matches with an average of 26. In the last game he scored two off six balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Central Districts
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Macalister Wright
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Raf MacMillan
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Bowler
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes got off to a great start this season as they beat Dubai Capitals in the opening game. In the last match they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
All-rounder
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes and Central Districts go head to head for the first time in this tournament.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Central Districts have struggled to compete thus far as they have been blown away in the first two games against Dubai Capitals and Guyana Amazon Warriors and remain the only team yet to register a single win thus far. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after probably the game of the tournament as they lost against Rangpur Riders by one run. Even though Hobart Hurricanes have been better thus far they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Central Districts will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts
T20i
Providence Stadium, Guyana, null
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Ben McDermott has been sensational so far in this campaign, In the last game he scored 34 off 19 balls. With 82 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce was unlucky in the last game as he got run out against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has been one of the most consistent players for his side and scored 34 in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Fabian Allen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Fabian Allen has been the biggest positive in the bowling department for Hobart Hurricanes this season. Allen has bagged five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Angus Shaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Angus Shaw has been the standout bowler for Central Districts in this tournament. He bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures. He is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments