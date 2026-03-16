Facts With 82 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.

Central Districts remain the only side in this tournament yet to register a single point thus far.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes made their debut in this tournament and got off to a great start this season as they dominated against Dubai Capitals in the season opener but in the last game against Rangpur Riders, they fell short and they lost the game by one run. With one win in two matches, Hobart Hurricanes are currently third on the table.

Central Districts have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain the only side in this campaign yet to register a single win and need to turn things around to make the finals this season. In the last game they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 60%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nikhil Chaudhary had a decent campaign in the BBL last season as he scored 232 runs with an average of 23.20. So far he has scored 4 and 9 in two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

William Clark did not have a great impact in the Super Smash as he played 130 runs in ten matches with an average of 26. In the last game he scored two off six balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Central Districts 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Ward Batter Fabian Allen Batter Macalister Wright Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Raf MacMillan All-rounder Jake Doran Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes got off to a great start this season as they beat Dubai Capitals in the opening game. In the last match they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Forde, Toby Findlay

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Jayden Lennox All-rounder Angus Schaw All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Central Districts go head to head for the first time in this tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Central Districts have struggled to compete thus far as they have been blown away in the first two games against Dubai Capitals and Guyana Amazon Warriors and remain the only team yet to register a single win thus far. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after probably the game of the tournament as they lost against Rangpur Riders by one run. Even though Hobart Hurricanes have been better thus far they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Central Districts will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts T20i Providence Stadium, Guyana, null Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott has been sensational so far in this campaign, In the last game he scored 34 off 19 balls. With 82 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce was unlucky in the last game as he got run out against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has been one of the most consistent players for his side and scored 34 in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Fabian Allen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Fabian Allen has been the biggest positive in the bowling department for Hobart Hurricanes this season. Allen has bagged five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Angus Shaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Angus Shaw has been the standout bowler for Central Districts in this tournament. He bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures. He is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.