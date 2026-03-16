Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction
RAN
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
T20i
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Facts:
- This would be the first time Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head in this tournament.
- With 306 runs, Saif Hassan was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL last season.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes were sensational in the BBL last season as they dominated the group stages and eventually won the championship. They made their debut in this tournament and year and got off to a winning start in the last game. Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals with seven wickets to spare.
Rangpur Riders were sensational last season as they won the inaugural tournament and would be hoping to win back to back championship this term. In the opening game they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%
- Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nikhil Chaudhary had a decent campaign in the BBL last season as he scored 232 runs with an average of 23.20. We expect him to have an instant impact in this campaign to score high in the upcoming game.
Nurul Hasan struggled last season as he scored 182 runs with an average of 20.22. Even though he had a decent start to the season as he scored 18 off 10 balls, we believe he will struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction
This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Macalister Wright
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Raf MacMillan
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Bowler
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes won the BBL Championship last season and they got off to a winning start against Dubai Capitals.
Rangpur Riders News & Player List
Rangpur Riders Player List
Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Khawaja Nafay
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Bowler
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
Rangpur Riders were brilliant last season as they won the championship, they won the opening game against Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Rangpur Riders were sensational last season and they got off to a great start against the home team Guyana Amazon Warriors. Rangpur Riders batted first and scored 162 runs, their bowlers did a great job in the second innings as Guyana Amazon Warriors were restricted to 154 runs and Rangpur Riders won the game by eight runs. Rangpur Riders also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes made their debut against Dubai Capitals and they dominated the match as Hobart Hurricanes won the game with seven wickets to spare, but they conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Rangpur Riders will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders
T20i
Providence Stadium, Guyana, null
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Ben McDermott was sensational in the opening game against Dubai Capitals as he scored 48 off 24 balls. He was brilliant in the BBL last season and we expect him to carry his form in the next game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter
Saif Hassan did not have a great game as he scored 18 in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as with 306 runs he was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers
Jackson Bird to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Jackson Bird only played three games in the BBL last season but he was sensational in those games as he bagged seven wickets. He struggled in the opening game but we expect him to bounce back and to lead the way in the upcoming game.
Tabraiz Shamsi to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi got off to a great start in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he was economical and ended up with two wickets. We believe Shamsi to have a similar impact once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Rangpur Riders to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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