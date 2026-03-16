Facts: This would be the first time Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head in this tournament.

With 306 runs, Saif Hassan was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL last season.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes were sensational in the BBL last season as they dominated the group stages and eventually won the championship. They made their debut in this tournament and year and got off to a winning start in the last game. Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals with seven wickets to spare.

Rangpur Riders were sensational last season as they won the inaugural tournament and would be hoping to win back to back championship this term. In the opening game they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%

Rangpur Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nikhil Chaudhary had a decent campaign in the BBL last season as he scored 232 runs with an average of 23.20. We expect him to have an instant impact in this campaign to score high in the upcoming game.

Nurul Hasan struggled last season as he scored 182 runs with an average of 20.22. Even though he had a decent start to the season as he scored 18 off 10 balls, we believe he will struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rangpur Riders 2.08 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness scattered thunderstorms during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Macalister Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Tim Ward, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Nikhil Chaudhary, Odean Smith, Raf MacMillan, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Marcus Bean, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Ward Batter Fabian Allen Batter Macalister Wright Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Raf MacMillan All-rounder Jake Doran Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes won the BBL Championship last season and they got off to a winning start against Dubai Capitals.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harmeet Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Ibrahim Zadran, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Yasir Ali All-rounder Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were brilliant last season as they won the championship, they won the opening game against Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes and Rangpur Riders go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Rangpur Riders were sensational last season and they got off to a great start against the home team Guyana Amazon Warriors. Rangpur Riders batted first and scored 162 runs, their bowlers did a great job in the second innings as Guyana Amazon Warriors were restricted to 154 runs and Rangpur Riders won the game by eight runs. Rangpur Riders also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes made their debut against Dubai Capitals and they dominated the match as Hobart Hurricanes won the game with seven wickets to spare, but they conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Rangpur Riders will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott was sensational in the opening game against Dubai Capitals as he scored 48 off 24 balls. He was brilliant in the BBL last season and we expect him to carry his form in the next game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batter

Saif Hassan did not have a great game as he scored 18 in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as with 306 runs he was the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Jackson Bird to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Jackson Bird only played three games in the BBL last season but he was sensational in those games as he bagged seven wickets. He struggled in the opening game but we expect him to bounce back and to lead the way in the upcoming game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi got off to a great start in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he was economical and ended up with two wickets. We believe Shamsi to have a similar impact once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.