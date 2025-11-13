Facts

Central Hinds’ Ocean Bartlett was the third leading bowler of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield last season with 20 wickets in ten innings.

Canterbury Magicians’ Kate Ebrahim was the third highest run scorer of the tournament in 2024 with 411 runs in ten innings.

Central Hinds have a formidable 4-0 record against Canterbury Magicians in the previous five head-to-head games.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Chances of Winning

Central Hinds were a competitive team in the tournament last season but their campaign came to an end with a loss against title-winners Otago Sparks. The former were bundled out for a measly total of 124 runs where middle order batters Kerry-Anne Tomlinson and skipper Hannah Rowe were the only noteworthy contributions, having scored 39 and 32 runs, respectively. However, the target was not something the bowlers could defend at all and they wound up conceding defeat by three wickets in the end.

Canterbury Magicians were not a particularly strong side, though, and their defeat against Auckland Hearts in the last encounter did not come as a surprise. In a rain-affected 29-over game, the former posted 167 runs on the board; opener Kate Anderson went hammer and tongs to score 62 runs, followed by Izzy Sharp’s 42* and Abigale Gerken’s 36. Nevertheless, the bowlers had a tough time defending the target and they suffered an eight-wicket loss as a result.

Central Hinds chance of winning - 55%

Canterbury Magicians chance of winning - 45%

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Prediction & Tips 2025

Canterbury Magicians to score high before first dismissal

Kate Anderson and Kate Ebrahim were the mainstay openers for Canterbury Magicians in the 2024 season, and their consistency was truly commendable. They opened the last four games of the tournament together and the pair set up scores of 45, 31, 51 and 64 runs before the first dismissal. Further, Anderson and Ebrahim had brilliant averages of 32.75 and 58.71, respectively, and they are expected to put on a spectacle as they take on Central Hinds’ bowlers in the upcoming encounter.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, four games were held at Pukekura Park where the teams batting and fielding first took two wins each while the vote was also split 2-2. However, the average first innings total of 252 was quite competitive, and the toss winning skipper will favor batting first in the next game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests mostly sunny conditions at New Plymouth but there is a strong 35% chance of a downpour. The temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 35% 16C 29km/hr

Sunny 35% 16C 29km/hr

Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians Player List

Playing CENH CAN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Central Hinds Team Form

Central Hinds have a powerful batting lineup with the likes of Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Flora Devonshire and Hannah Rowe. They have a vastly superior bowling department in comparison to their rivals, and that gives them a massive edge over Canterbury Magicians.

Canterbury Magicians Team Form

Canterbury Magicians’ batting order depended on Kate Ebrahim to do the bulk of the scoring, and the rest of the batters failed to pull their weight. They also do not have a particularly reliable bowling unit which puts them on the backfoot in this clash.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Head-to-Head

Central Hinds have a dominant lead over Canterbury Magicians with four wins in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Central Hinds - 4

Canterbury Magicians - 0

No Result - 1

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Best Batters

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson to be Central Hinds’ Best Batter

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson emerged as the leading run scorer for Central Hinds in the last match season of the tournament where she notched up 312 runs in seven innings. She was also their top batter in the last outing against Otago Sparks, having scored 39 runs. With an impressive average of 104.00, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Kate Ebrahim to be Canterbury Magicians’ Best Batter

Kate Ebrahim was Canterbury Magicians’ leading batter in the 2024 season with 411 runs in ten innings. She had two tons and a half-century under her belt along with an excellent average of 58.71 which makes her the top contender for the next encounter against Central Hinds.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Best Bowlers

Ocean Bartlett to be Central Hinds’ Best Bowler

In the 2024 season, Ocean Bartlett was Central Hinds’ leading wicket-taker overall with 20 wickets in ten innings. She was among their top bowlers in the last game against Otago Sparks as she delivered four overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.50. Her average of 19.75 was remarkable, and she remains the top choice against Canterbury Magicians.

Kate Ebrahim to be Canterbury Magicians’ Best Bowler

Kate Ebrahim was a brilliant all-rounder considering she was also the leading bowler for Canterbury Magicians with 13 wickets in ten innings. Her bowling average of 24.84 was the best of the team and she is expected to keep that momentum going as they enter the upcoming fixture as well.