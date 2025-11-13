Facts

Otago Sparks’ Eden Carson was the leading wicket-taker of the competition in the 2024 season with 22 wickets in 11 innings.

Auckland Hearts’ skipper, Maddy Green, was the top scorer of the tournament with 698 runs in 11 innings.

Otago Sparks lead their head-to-head tally against Auckland Hearts with a 4-1 scoreline in the last five matches.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts were both highly competitive in the previous season as they made it to the final. The latter elected to bat first and put on a brilliant batting display - they notched up a whopping 291 runs with the help of skipper Maddy Green’s 126 and Lauren Down’s 90. Although they had a massive target on the board, the bowlers had a difficult time defending the score.

Otago Sparks brought their A-game to the match and their batters absolutely knocked it out of the park. Polly Inglis, their wicket-keeper batter, top-scored with 86 runs while the rest of their batting order also made valuable contributions. Bowler Eden Carson was a close second with 59* runs, followed by skipper Felicity Leydon-Davis’ 53 and Poppy Jay Watkins’ 47. They were able to overhaul the target comfortably as they had four wickets to spare by the end of the innings.

Otago Sparks chance of winning - 55%

Auckland Hearts chance of winning - 45%

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Prediction & Tips 2025

Otago Sparks to score low before first dismissal

Otago Sparks’ first wicket underwent several changes over the course of the tournament as they had Felicity Leydon-Davis, Saffron Wilson, Bella James and Suzie Bates open for them in the last five matches. This certainly contributed to the instability in their scores as the openers added 2, 0, 25, 24 and 33 runs to the first wicket. Their decline is evident and that puts them on the backfoot against Auckland Hearts’ bowlers in the next encounter.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Toss Prediction

University Oval held seven matches in the previous season of the tournament where the teams fielding first had the upper hand with five victories. Although the toss winners elected to chase on just three occasions, the average stand of 215 with the first bat was rather easily attainable. That makes fielding first the toss winner’s top choice in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected to put a damper on the game and there is a 35% likelihood of precipitation at Dunedin. The temperature is predicted to remain as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 35% 11C 34km/hr

Cloudy 35% 11C 34km/hr

Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts Player List

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Team Form

Otago Sparks Team Form

Otago Sparks were nearly invincible in the 2024 season considering they suffered a single defeat over the course of their entire campaign. They were a force to be reckoned with throughout and that puts them in a comfortable position against Auckland Hearts in the upcoming game.

Auckland Hearts Team Form

Auckland Hearts had their ups and downs but they ended their campaign with a three-match winning streak in the group stage. Maddy Green was the only batter who put in consistent performances, and limited support from the others was detrimental to the team. Nevertheless, they lost the title to the Felicity Leydon-Davis-led side and remain at a disadvantage heading into the new tournament.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Head-to-Head

Otago Sparks have a daunting 4-1 record against Auckland Hearts in the last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Otago Sparks - 4

Auckland Hearts - 1

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Best Batters

Felicity Leydon-Davis to be Otago Sparks’ Best Batter

Felicity Leydon-Davis was Otago Sparks’ leading batter in the 2024 season as she garnered 398 runs in ten innings. She notched up one ton and three half-centuries, including a 53-run knock in the last game against Auckland Hearts. Moreover, she had an impressive average of 44.22 which makes her the top contender for the next match as well.

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts’ Best Batter

Maddy Green was in a league of her own in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed a grand total of 698 runs in 11 innings. She scored her third ton of the season in the last match versus Otago Sparks where she posted 126 runs on the board. Averaging at 69.80, she remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Best Bowlers

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks’ Best Bowler

Eden Carson emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Otago Sparks last season with a whopping 22 wickets in 11 innings. She was the joint leading bowler in the last encounter where she bagged two wickets. Her average of 17.27 was remarkable and she is expected to lead the charge against Auckland Hearts in the upcoming game.

Bree Illing to be Auckland Hearts’ Best Bowler

Bree Illing was Auckland Hearts’ top bowler in the 2024 season where she claimed 21 wickets in 11 innings. She was the second leading wicket-taker in the final versus Otago Sparks as she bagged a two-wicket haul in nine overs. With an excellent average of 21.09 in the competition, she is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.