Facts

Northern Brave Women’s Caitlin Gurrey was the second leading batter of the tournament in 2024 with 523 runs in ten innings.

Jess Kerr was Wellington Blaze’s top wicket-taker last season with 16 wickets in ten innings.

Wellington Blaze lead their head-to-head tally against Northern Brave Women with a 3-2 record in the previous five matches.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women were one of the most vulnerable teams in the 2024 season, and they concluded their campaign with a defeat at the hands of Wellington Blaze. The former, having elected to bat first, were bundled out for 246 runs - skipper Jess Watkin led from the front with a 61-run knock while middle order batters Caitlin Gurrey and Nensi Patel were next in line with 49 and 43 runs, respectively. Wellington Blaze, though, put on quite a strong bowling performance as Hannah Francis picked a four-wicket haul and Natasha Codyre bagged three wickets.

During their chase, the Wellington-based side did not break a sweat at all. Although their top order collapsed quite early, Jess Kerr and skipper Rebecca Burns brought stability to the innings with knocks of 104* and 77 runs, respectively. They rendered Northern Brave Women’s bowlers ineffective as they overcame the target with six wickets in hand.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning -45%

Wellington Blaze chance of winning - 55%

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Prediction & Tips 2025

Caitlin Gurrey was an absolute powerhouse of a batter in the previous season, and she led Northern Brave Women’s run charts with 523 runs in ten innings. She scored two centuries over the course of the tournament along with one half-century. Moreover, her average of 52.30 was the best of the lot and she is expected to score big against Wellington Blaze.

Jess Kerr led Wellington Blaze’s bowling attack in the 2024 season as she claimed 16 wickets in ten innings. In her ODI career thus far, she has a whopping 60 wickets in 45 innings along with an excellent average of 25.06. She has immense bowling prowess and she is anticipated to deliver an exceptional spell in the upcoming fixture.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Toss Prediction

Cobham Oval last hosted a game in the tournament during the 2023 season between Northern Brave Women and Auckland Hearts. The former elected to field first but it was an absolute disaster as they failed to chase down 206 runs. Despite that, chasing will be the preferred option at this venue in the next game considering the batters do not receive a great deal of assistance from the pitch.

Weather Report

A huge 75% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Whangarei on the day of the match and rain is expected to disrupt the game. The temperature is anticipated to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 75% 22C 19km/h

Cloudy 75% 22C 19km/h

Northern Brave Women and Wellington Blaze Player List

Playing NDS WEL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women’s batting lineup was largely dependent on Caitlin Gurrey and the rest of the batters are not quite as strong. Their bowlers have certainly got their work cut out in terms of curtailing runs.

Wellington Blaze Team Form

There is room for improvement in Wellington Blaze’s batting displays but overall, they are quite a balanced side which makes them competitive. They have the firepower to overhaul their rivals, having done so with ease in the previous season.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between the sides, Wellington Blaze have a 3-2 scoreline against Northern Brave Women.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northern Brave Women - 2

Wellington Blaze - 3

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Best Batters

Caitlin Gurrey to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Gurrey was Northern Brave Women’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season of the tournament, having amassed a whopping 523 runs in ten innings. She missed out on her second half-century in the last outing against Wellington Blaze where she was dismissed for 49 runs. Averaging at 52.30, she is expected to lead the charge in the next game.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze’s Best Batter

In the 2024 season of the competition, Jess Kerr was Wellington Blaze’s second highest run-getter overall with 305 runs in ten innings. She was their top batter in the last encounter against Northern Brave Women where she notched up 104* runs, marking her first ton of the season. With a brilliant average of 33.88, she is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Best Bowlers

Jess Watkin to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Watkin was the second leading bowler for Northern Brave Women in the previous season where she bagged a total of ten wickets in ten innings. She has an ODI career average of 18.83 which is rather impressive, making her the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr emerged as Wellington Blaze’s top wicket-taker in the previous season, having captured 16 wickets in ten innings. Her bowling average of 20.37 was among the best of the team and she remains the leading pick for the next match against Northern Brave Women.