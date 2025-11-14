FACTS

Agha Salman has 1357 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.23 with a strike rate of 95.56

Pathum Nissanka has scored 2775 runs at an average of 41.41 with a strike rate of 89.14.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Pakistan won the first ODI of the series thanks to a fighting century from Agha Salman and useful contributions from Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, and Mohammad Nawaz. Haris Rauf later took four wickets to ensure Pakistan held an advantage in the game - something they can channelise better to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka seemed overly dependent on Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Even though Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage have done their part, the lack of bowling precision seemed to be a concern at the moment. In that context, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana have a bigger role to play.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 62%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 38%

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2025

Pathum Nissanka will deliver big-time with the bat, as he has done in many games over the years. Sadeera Samarawickrama has also been a consistent face in Sri Lanka ODI side over the years - so there is a clear demarcation of intent. Among all Pakistani batters, none seems as exciting as Agha Salman. His century in the previous match told the story of his impact.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

592 runs were scored in the first ODI in Rawalpindi. So expect a similar kind of batting dominance in the second match in Rawalpindi. With dew set to play a big role, batting second will comparatively be easier.

Weather Report

Temperatures have dropped significantly in Rawalpindi lately - but there is no threat of rain. Accuweather suggests that the average temperature in the evening will be less than 13 degrees.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

After beating South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won the two-match ODI series 2-0 against Zimbabwe before coming to the Pakistan series, but started on a bad note, losing the first game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played 157 ODI matches against each other, with the former having an upper hand with 93 wins as compared to 59 wins by Sri Lanka.

Head to Head:

Matches: 157

Pakistan: 93

Sri Lanka: 59

Draw/Tie: 5

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Agha Salman to be Pakistan’s top batter

Agha Salman has 1357 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.23 with a strike rate of 95.56. With two centuries and eight fifties in the format, Salman has made it a pretty clear exercise of restraint and has given every evidence on why we should have enough trust on him.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Pathum Nissanka is perhaps Sri Lanka’s most consistent batter at this moment, having scored 2775 runs at an average of 41.41 with a strike rate of 89.14. With seven fifties and 17 half-centuries, Nissanka has made sure things are aligned on his favour.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Haris Rauf is in form at this moment, having taken four wickets in the first ODI. In his ODI career, Rauf has taken 92 wickets at an average of 26.76 and an economy rate of 5.87. He has taken five four-wicket hauls in his career, so can we not expect him to repeat the heroics at the same venue once again?

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga is set to be Sri Lanka’s biggest trump card once again in the next match, having taken 111 wickets in his ODI career at an average of 23.90. His economy rate of 5.09 adds to the baseline. With five four-wicket hauls to his name, there’s nothing that can spoil things. So why don’t we set some really good expectations on him?