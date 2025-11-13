FACTS

Sydney Sixers Women’s team hold the record for the longest winning streak in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League with 9 wins in a row. In contrast, the Hobart Hurricanes Women’s team have the longest losing run in the tournament with 10 losses in a row.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women’s team captain Ashleigh Gardner led from the front in their opening game of the season to give the team a winning start. The allrounder took a 5-wicket haul to restrict the Perth Scorchers to just 109, which was easily chased down by their opening pair of Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley. The first game will give the team much-needed confidence going into the season after they finished outside the playoff spots last year.

Hobart Hurricanes Women come into the 2025 WBBL season high on confidence after lifting the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge trophy last month. The confidence showed in the opening game as Danni Wyatt-Hodge smashed 90 runs in just 52 balls while Nicola Carey supported her well with a half century to down the Sixers’ derby rivals, Sydney Thunder, by 6 wickets.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 47%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 53%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The star batter of the first round of games, Danni Wyatt-Hodge is our pick to go big in the game. The Hurricanes’ opening batter hit 9 boundaries and 3 sixes to lead the team to a successful chase against the Thunder. With 90 runs at a strike rate of over 173, she is looking in red-hot form.

We are also backing last season’s top scoring batter, Ellyse Perry, to end the game as one of the highest scorers. The star Australian allrounder averages over 70 in this fixture with 773 runs in 18 innings. The 35-year-old has seven 50-plus scores against the Hurricanes and hence, we’re expecting the Sixers’ opener to go big.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

The venue sports a batting-friendly pitch with plenty of high-scoring games being played here in the history of the tournament. The pitch, however, supports quick bowlers early in the game with its bounce. We’re expecting it to get easier to bat on as the match progresses and hence, teams that win the toss will be inclined to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a very small chance of rain in North Sydney during match hours. The teams are likely to face strong winds at the venue with the cloud providing cover from the sun. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Both teams were able to play their best XIs in the first games. With a win under their belts, they don’t have any reason to make changes to the winning combination.

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

The Sixers started their Women’s Big Bash League with a convincing win over the Perth Scorchers. Prior to that they had won twice and lost as many games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

The Hobart Hurricanes Women’s team have won five of their previous 6 games. The last game they lost was the opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge, a tournament they ended up winning in October.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

Sydney Sixers’ star allrounder Ellyse Perry gave a teaser of her talent in the opening fixture. The 35-year-old opened the batting and remained unbeaten on 47 as the team chased the target of 110 without losing a wicket. She is the highest runscorer in this fixture with 773 runs in 19 matches (18 innings).

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

England star Danni Wyatt-Hodge is our pick to be the best batter for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Sixers. The pitch is expected to support the batters and we’re expecting Wyatt-Hodge, who scored a blistering 90 in 52 balls in the opening gamet o go big once again.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

With 5 wickets in the opening game, Ashleigh Gardner raced to the top of the bowling charts for the season in the first match itself. The team captain was the team’s best bowler in the previous season as well with 16 dismissals to her name in 10 matches. She has taken 15 wickets in her previous 6 matches and bowled at an economy rate of just 5.3 runs per over.

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

Molly Strano didn’t have the best tournament in the previous season, taking just 9 wickets in 11 games. The off spinner’s talent, however, was in full display at the T20 Spring Challenge as she finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Hurricanes’ successful run to the title. In the previous 10 matches, she has taken 14 wickets while conceding less than 6 runs per over.