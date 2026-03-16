Facts: With 166 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.

With 156 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit in this campaign.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix have had an underwhelming campaign so far this season as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently seventh on the table. They need to turn things around in the second half of the season if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they lost against Northern Superchargers.

London Spirit had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Oval Invincibles in the opening game, since then they have two wins in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat Trent Rockets. As per our calculations, Birmingham Phoenix are favourites in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 57%

London Spirit’ chances of winning - 43%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but in the last game he managed to turn things around and scored 48 runs. He scored 18 runs in the first three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jamie Smith struggled early on in the campaign but in the last game he was impressive against Trent Rockets as he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Birmingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four matches so far.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit head into this game after two wins in three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 4-0. Last season both sides went head to head and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix: 04

London Spirit: 00

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Betting Odds

London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last match. Birmingham Phoenix struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs and once again they have looked underwhelming so far this season as Birmingham Phoenix have lost three of the four matches. On the other hand, this season has been an improvement for London Spirits as they have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. London Spirits have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Liam Livingstone continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 46 runs off 31 balls. With 166 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner struggled in the last game against Trent Rockets regardless we are going to back him as he has scored two half centuries in the previous games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top Bowlers

Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Benny Howell struggled to make an impact in the last game against Northern Superchargers regardless, we are going to back him as With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. So far this season he has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.