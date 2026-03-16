Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Prediction
BIR
57%
Chance of Winning
LON
43%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 166 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.
- With 156 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit in this campaign.
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix have had an underwhelming campaign so far this season as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently seventh on the table. They need to turn things around in the second half of the season if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they lost against Northern Superchargers.
London Spirit had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Oval Invincibles in the opening game, since then they have two wins in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat Trent Rockets. As per our calculations, Birmingham Phoenix are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 57%
- London Spirit’ chances of winning - 43%
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but in the last game he managed to turn things around and scored 48 runs. He scored 18 runs in the first three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jamie Smith struggled early on in the campaign but in the last game he was impressive against Trent Rockets as he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Birmingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four matches so far.
London Spirit News & Player List
London Spirit Player List
Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
London Spirit Team Form
London Spirit head into this game after two wins in three matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 4-0. Last season both sides went head to head and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.
Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix: 04
London Spirit: 00
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Betting Odds
London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix
Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last match. Birmingham Phoenix struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs and once again they have looked underwhelming so far this season as Birmingham Phoenix have lost three of the four matches. On the other hand, this season has been an improvement for London Spirits as they have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. London Spirits have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
Birmingham Phoenix
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
London Spirit
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top Batters
Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Liam Livingstone continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 46 runs off 31 balls. With 166 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter
David Warner struggled in the last game against Trent Rockets regardless we are going to back him as he has scored two half centuries in the previous games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top Bowlers
Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Benny Howell struggled to make an impact in the last game against Northern Superchargers regardless, we are going to back him as With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler
Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. So far this season he has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Birmingham Phoenix
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- London Spirit to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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