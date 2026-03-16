Facts: With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.

With 214 runs, Jordan Cox was the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles last season.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season in the group stages but have struggled to make an impact thus far. They have lost back to back games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Southern Brave and they lost the game by nine wickets.

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and once again have been sensational so far as they have a 100% record after two matches and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Manchester Originals. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 40%

Oval Invincibles’ chances of winning - 60%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL and has been struggling heading into this tournament. In the last game he scored 12 off 19 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran was sensational last season as he ended up scoring 201 runs with an average of 40.20. Curran struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back him and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Birmingham Phoenix during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled so far in this campaign as they have lost back to back games and are seventh on the table.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and they have got off to a great start this season as they have won both games thus far.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Oval Invincibles 3-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix: 03

Oval Invincibles: 01

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles go head to head after what has been a contrasting start to the campaign for both sides. Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and have been dominant so far in this campaign as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as they have two defeats in two games and are currently seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Oval Invincibles have had a better opening partnership in both games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Edgbaston, Birmingham, null Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.60 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Joe Clarke has been the standout batter so far for Birmingham Phoenix as in the opening game he scored 29 runs in the last match he scored 36 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Will Jacks has had a decent start to the campaign. He has scored 24 and 61 in the first two matches and was the leading run scorer in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Trent Boult has been one of the most consistent T20 bowlers in the last six months. He was brilliant in IPL and MLC and even though he has struggled thus far we believe he will turn things around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged three wickets. So far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.