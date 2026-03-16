Facts: With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.

With 211 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets last season.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. They ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches and were second on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Southern Brave and they lost the game in Super Five.

Unlike their opponents, Trent Rockets struggled for consistency last season as they managed four wins in eight matches and missed the playoffs last season. They lost both games against Birmingham Phoenix last season. As per our calculations, Birmingham Phoenix are favourites in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 59%

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 41%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL. He lost his place in the starting lineup for RCB in the IPL and last season he scored 134 runs in nine matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Hain heads into this tournament after scoring 439 runs for Warwickshire in T20 Blast. Last year Hain scored 98 in four matches with an average of 32.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Birmingham Phoenix during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Aneurin Donald, Freddie McCann, Jacob Bethell, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Louis Kimber, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Liam Patterson-White, Tim Southee, Tom Helm, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Louis Kimber Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix were solid last season as they won six of the eight matches and ended up second on the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Adam Hose, Joe Root, Max Holden, Sam Hain, Tom Banton, David Willey, George Linde, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, Lockie Ferguson, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Dillon Pennington Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice and Birmingham Phoenix won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix: 05

Trent Rockets: 02

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets go head to head this season after both sides had contrasting finishes to the campaign last season. Trent Rockets ended the group stages with four wins in four games and missed the playoffs last season, on the other hand Birmingham Phoenix were sensational last season as they won six matches and made the playoffs, they lost against Southern Brave in the playoffs. Both teams went head to head twice last season in the group stages and on both occasions Birmingham Phoenix dominated the game. We expect Birmingham Phoenix to dominate this game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Edgbaston, Birmingham, null Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Ben Duckett heads into this game after a brilliant showing in the Test series against India. Last season Duckett scored 269 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was one of the standout batters for Trent Rockets last season as he was consistent and he scored 211 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Trent Boult has been excellent in the T20 format this year. He was the standout bowler for MI New York as they went all the way in the MLC this season and we expect him to have a similar impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Cook to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Sam Cook was the standout bowler for Trent Rockets last season as he bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Trent Rockets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.