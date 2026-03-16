Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction
BIR
59%
Chance of Winning
TRER
41%
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.
- With 211 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets last season.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. They ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches and were second on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Southern Brave and they lost the game in Super Five.
Unlike their opponents, Trent Rockets struggled for consistency last season as they managed four wins in eight matches and missed the playoffs last season. They lost both games against Birmingham Phoenix last season. As per our calculations, Birmingham Phoenix are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 41%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL. He lost his place in the starting lineup for RCB in the IPL and last season he scored 134 runs in nine matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sam Hain heads into this tournament after scoring 439 runs for Warwickshire in T20 Blast. Last year Hain scored 98 in four matches with an average of 32.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Birmingham Phoenix during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Aneurin Donald, Freddie McCann, Jacob Bethell, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Louis Kimber, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Liam Patterson-White, Tim Southee, Tom Helm, Trent Boult
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix were solid last season as they won six of the eight matches and ended up second on the table.
Trent Rockets News & Player List
Trent Rockets Player List
Adam Hose, Joe Root, Max Holden, Sam Hain, Tom Banton, David Willey, George Linde, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, Lockie Ferguson, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Cook
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice and Birmingham Phoenix won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix: 05
Trent Rockets: 02
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds
Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix
Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets go head to head this season after both sides had contrasting finishes to the campaign last season. Trent Rockets ended the group stages with four wins in four games and missed the playoffs last season, on the other hand Birmingham Phoenix were sensational last season as they won six matches and made the playoffs, they lost against Southern Brave in the playoffs. Both teams went head to head twice last season in the group stages and on both occasions Birmingham Phoenix dominated the game. We expect Birmingham Phoenix to dominate this game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Batters
Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Ben Duckett heads into this game after a brilliant showing in the Test series against India. Last season Duckett scored 269 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter
Tom Banton was one of the standout batters for Trent Rockets last season as he was consistent and he scored 211 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers
Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Trent Boult has been excellent in the T20 format this year. He was the standout bowler for MI New York as they went all the way in the MLC this season and we expect him to have a similar impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Cook to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler
Sam Cook was the standout bowler for Trent Rockets last season as he bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Trent Rockets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Birmingham Phoenix
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Trent Rockets to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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