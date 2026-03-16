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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

BIR

59%

Chance of Winning

TRER

41%

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1.63
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1.57
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Great Britain

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix take on Trent Rockets in the fourth game of the 2025 The Hundred at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 08 at 11:00 PM IST.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix match prediction.

Facts:

  • With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.
  • With 211 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets last season.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. They ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches and were second on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Southern Brave and they lost the game in Super Five.

Unlike their opponents, Trent Rockets struggled for consistency last season as they managed four wins in eight matches and missed the playoffs last season. They lost both games against Birmingham Phoenix last season. As per our calculations, Birmingham Phoenix are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 41%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL. He lost his place in the starting lineup for RCB in the IPL and last season he scored 134 runs in nine matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Hain heads into this tournament after scoring 439 runs for Warwickshire in T20 Blast. Last year Hain scored 98 in four matches with an average of 32.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.87
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Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets

1.66
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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Birmingham Phoenix during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Aneurin Donald, Freddie McCann, Jacob Bethell, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Louis Kimber, Adam Milne, Chris Wood, Liam Patterson-White, Tim Southee, Tom Helm, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett

Batter

Aneurin Donald

Batter

Will Smeed

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Louis Kimber

Wicket-keeper

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Dan Mousley

All-rounder

Benny Howell

All-rounder

Tim Southee

Bowler

Chris Wood

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix were solid last season as they won six of the eight matches and ended up second on the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Adam Hose, Joe Root, Max Holden, Sam Hain, Tom Banton, David Willey, George Linde, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, Lockie Ferguson, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Sam Hain

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

David Willey

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

All-rounder

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Rehan Ahmed

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice and Birmingham Phoenix won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix: 05

Trent Rockets: 02

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets go head to head this season after both sides had contrasting finishes to the campaign last season. Trent Rockets ended the group stages with four wins in four games and missed the playoffs last season, on the other hand Birmingham Phoenix were sensational last season as they won six matches and made the playoffs, they lost against Southern Brave in the playoffs. Both teams went head to head twice last season in the group stages and on both occasions Birmingham Phoenix dominated the game. We expect Birmingham Phoenix to dominate this game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

Great Britain

Edgbaston, Birmingham, null

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Birmingham Phoenix

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Trent Rockets

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2.40
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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Ben Duckett heads into this game after a brilliant showing in the Test series against India. Last season Duckett scored 269 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was one of the standout batters for Trent Rockets last season as he was consistent and he scored 211 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Trent Boult has been excellent in the T20 format this year. He was the standout bowler for MI New York as they went all the way in the MLC this season and we expect him to have a similar impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Cook to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Sam Cook was the standout bowler for Trent Rockets last season as he bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Trent Rockets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Birmingham Phoenix dominated the game. Trent Rockets struggled last season which is why the bookmakers have sided with Birmingham Phoenix and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
  • Trent Rockets to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
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